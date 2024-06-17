Three things learnt as France secure narrow victory against Austria in EURO 2024 opener

As the tournament favourites took to the pitch for the first time in EURO 2024, several talking points were raised as France secured a victory in their opening match against Austria. Les Bleus were on top in the match but did not have it all their own way against Das Team.

Kylian Mbappé given ‘the keys’

Ahead of the tournament, Didier Deschamps confirmed that he would be entrusting his captain with ‘the keys’ of the Les Bleus team as they looked to secure the third European Championship title. Whilst this wasn’t a shocking statement considering Mbappé’s importance to France, it was unknown how this would look tactically on the pitch in Germany.

Ordinarily, the 25-year-old would be stationed on the left for club and country. However, the Real Madrid forward was stationed primarily with the freedom to drift wide between both flanks. This paid dividends in attack with the fluidity of his positioning and movement making him ever more unpredictable. Mbappé’s involvement in the first goal was a testament to this as he deftly drifted inside from the right flank with some great skills to create the goal which was turned into the Austrian goal by Wöber.

Out of possession, the former Monaco attacker was the most advanced for Les Bleus. Tasked with leading the press, this was clearly an unfamiliar role for the France captain and relied upon Thuram or Griezmann to push up and assume responsibility. A potential problem for Deschamps to solve as he looks to get the best out of Mbappé.

Is William Saliba now a starter?

Despite pre-tournament doubts about whether Saliba would be a starter for France, Deschamps awarded his impressive season with Arsenal by starting the centre-back against Austria. However, the former OM loanee was played in the rather unfamiliar position of left-sided centre-back.

Saliba is normally stationed as the right-sided centre-back for the Gunners. Perhaps slightly out of his comfort zone on the left-side, the Arsenal defender did make a couple of loose passes and looked hesitant at times but that is to be expected of someone playing in a new area of the pitch. On his preferred side, it would be expected he would be able to provide a much more assured display.

The centre-back missed the ball completely late on which almost cost Les Bleus a goal but Kanté was on hand to intervene. With Ibrahima Konaté waiting in the wings and Benjamin Pavard hoping to play at the heart of the defence, it remains to be seen whether Saliba will be entrusted with a starting role for the rest of the tournament after an unassured display against Austria.

N’Golo Kanté is back to his best

Didier Deschamps’ decision to recall N’Golo Kanté to the France squad for EURO 2024 was one that raised many eyebrows. All the same, the Al-Ittihad midfielder made any critics eat their words with a stellar performance at the heart of midfield for Les Bleus.

With less than 4 minutes to go, Saliba found himself in a hairy situation as he missed the ball and allowed Austria to burst in behind. Nevertheless, Kanté was the coolest man in Germany as he intervened and closed the attack down with ease.

Whether it be his dynamism to win the ball back with ease in the middle of the pitch or bursting runs forward to spring France onto the front foot, Kanté looked truly back to his best for France and as influential as ever for Deschamps. The former Chelsea midfielder has certainly given the France boss something to think about for the rest of the tournament.








