Three Things We Learnt as Arnautovic Completes Famous Win for Austria Against Poland

A first-half goal by Piatek was only a consolation for Poland as Trauner, Baumgartner and Arnautovic lifted Austria to their first win of Euro 2024.

Below are three things we learned from an entertaining game in Berlin.

Is this the way to Amarillo?

Poland fans dominated the Olympiastadion atmosphere but Austria controlled possession and most of the game.

Austria had over 70% possession in the opening half hour and looked a threat with every attack.

This should not surprise those who have watched Austria in recent years.

The defeat to France was the first time in 18 games that Austria had failed to score.

This was epitomised in the tenth minute.

A bullet header by Trauner flew past Wojciech Szczesny into the top corner.

Austrian fans were in dreamland as they sang Is this the way to Amarillo in celebration.

Sweet Mwene (it sort of rhymes with Marie) had delivered a wonderful cross for Trauner to head in.

Further chances for Arnautovic and Sabitzer were wasted before Baumgartner scored a wonderful team goal in the 68th minute.

Austria found time and space as they worked the ball from left to right before Baumgartner swept the ball into the net from an incisive Prass pass.

Arnautovic capped off the win with a penalty as Austria fans danced in the stands.

It was a dominant victory that will have Austria fans dreaming of a Texas Sunday Morning.

Mwene’s Moment of Magic

Since moving to Mainz 05 from PSV, Mwene struggled for form, scoring once and providing just two assists in 23 league appearances as Mainz avoided Bundesliga relegation by two points.

Today, he showed why he is an elite wing-back.

Whilst Piatek took his goal with aplomb, the 6-foot-plus striker struggled against Mwene.

Standing at just 5 foot 5, Mwene used his body and weight well to protect possession and stifle Poland’s attack.

For 62 minutes Mwene was disciplined in defence. He was electric in attack.

In the 10th minute, he sailed past Frankowski on the right to provide an inch-perfect cross for Trauner from the byline.

For an hour, most of Austria’s attacks come through Mwene on the right with the wing-back amassing a team-high 57 touches and almost 90% pass success rate.

Trauner will undoubtedly get the plaudits for his goal and desperate blocks in defence, but Mwene fulfilled his role diligently.

Lewandowski’s Long Road to Recovery Continues

The Barcelona forward has not played 90 minutes since scoring a hat-trick against Valencia in April.

The Polish striker has been recovering from a thigh injury and did not play in the opening group game defeat against the Netherlands.

He started on the bench against Austria but had 30 minutes to make his mark as a substitute.

However, he was a passenger in the remaining minutes of the game as Austria turned on the style.

As Baumgartner and Arnautovic extended Austria’s lead, Lewandowski managed just 11 touches.

His running was laboured and his positioning was often desperate, leaving Poland without a central striker.

Poland looked more of an attacking threat without their talisman.

GGFN | Oscar O’Mara