Three things we learned from Nick Rolovich's introductory press conference as Cougars head coach

Thursday afternoon, Washington State introduced its newest head football coach Nick Rolovich.

His arrival comes on the heels of Mike Leach departing Pullman for the Mississippi State job last week. After a few days of searching, Washington State announced the hiring of Rolovich.

Here's what we learned from his press conference.

1. They'll implement the Run N' Shoot offense and be aggressive on defense

Rolovich plans on bringing over his Run N' Shoot offense that worked well at his previous coaching stop in Hawaii. The offense emphasizes receiver motion to tell the quarterback whether the defense is using man-to-man or zone coverage, and routes change on the fly depending on that coverage. Leach's weapons from the air raid offense should find the transition easier than most changes and Rolovich says he will run the ball a lot more than Leach did, which running back Max Borghi was happy to hear.

Mood knowing I will be rushing more..😆 https://t.co/NcGXPiCbbq — Max Borghi (@max_borghi) January 10, 2020

As for the defense, Rolovich won't specify a scheme until they hire a defensive coordinator, but he wants an aggressive attack that will have the opposing players sore on Sundays knowing they played the Cougars the day prior.

2. Recruiting will start in Washington and expand from there

As for recruiting, Rolovich stated that the Cougars will start their pursuits in the home state of Washington, but will recruit in many other places, as well. This strategy makes sense because Washington typically has good high school talent, and when you're recruiting to Pullman, it's easier to convince local kids to spend four years in-state than to kids from Southern California. The Cougars also typically recruit near the bottom of the conference, so it's not like they will be recruiting players who may not be high-flyers by targeting under-recruited local prospects. Washington State will not win games from recruiting, but rather, will develop those players and out scheming opposing teams.

3. This is not a rebuild

The Cougars have made it to five consecutive bowl games and have plenty of talent on their roster. Rolovich made it clear that he expects to compete right away at the conference.

This is not a rebuild, this is an addition, and all the permits are in place.

This will not be like when Leach took over and needed to completely turn around the program, the Cougars should expect to play in a bowl game, at minimum, next season.

You can watch the full press conference here.

