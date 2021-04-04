Three things we learned from Newcastle – Tottenham

Newcastle – Tottenham was a tight, tense clash at St James’ Park and it ended even.

Joelinton put Newcastle ahead but two quick-fire goals from Harry Kane put Tottenham ahead at half time.

Joe Willock jumped off the bench to snatch a point for Newcastle late on as Steve Bruce’s side moved on to 29 points, while Tottenham and Jose Mourinho slipped up in their battle for a top four finish as they have 49 points.

Three things we learned

1. Deja vu for Tottenham: They have now dropped 15 points from winning positions, the third-most in the PL this season, and Spurs just can’t close games out. Mourinho keeps changing his back four and they made a mistake for the first goal and it was too easy for Newcastle to swing in a cross, head down and finish for the second. Spurs are stuck in a strange mental block in these type of situations and they are not learning from their mistakes. That will cost them a top four finish this season, as they didn’t make the most of Chelsea’s slip-up and they have some pretty tough games in their final eight games. They are still in with a chance, but this was a big opportunity missed. Again.

2. Newcastle deserved a point: Steve Bruce and Newcastle get a lot of stick, but his side did him proud on Tyneside. He got his subs spot on and his defensive unit was well drilled and the wing backs stopped Spurs getting any joy out wide. This result will give Newcastle a lot of confidence heading into their huge game at Burnley next week.

3. Kane a cut above: He leads the Premier League in goals with 19 and assists with 13 and Kane is simply the best individual player in the league this season. Kane could have scored three or four in this game and he needs more help around him. Will he head elsewhere this summer? If Spurs don’t qualify for the Champions League, you have to think it is a real possibility.

Man of the Match: Miguel Almiron – Buzzed around, got on the ball and gave the Magpies belief throughout the game.

The game started off in an end-to-end fashion as Tottenham and Newcastle both had chances to take the lead.

Newcastle struck first as Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez were caught out and Joelinton finished clinically.

Less than 90 seconds later Tottenham were level as Giovani Lo Celso played the ball in and Emil Krafth failed to clear and Kane bundled home.

Moments later Kane turned the game on its head as he was played in and drilled across goal to make it 2-1.

In the second half Newcastle pushed hard for the equalizer, with Allan Saint-Maximin thrown on in search of a route back into the game.

Kane almost sealed a hat trick but Martin Dubravka smothered his effort, Tanganga had an effort cleared off the line and Kane then hit the post after a rapid counter attack.

Moments later Newcastle grabbed a deserved equalizer as a cross from the left was headed back across goal by Joelinton and substitute Willock (on loan from Arsenal) arrived to smash home.

