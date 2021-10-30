What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football loss to Michigan State
Frustrated doesn't explain it.
The Wolverine.com's Anthony Broome is joined by former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen to react in the aftermath of the Wolverines' 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday. Watch using the link below or listen to the podcast recording after the fact.
The Hawkeyes have lost back-to-back games and are now out of CFP contention.
Michigan State dodged a bullet in Saturday's game against Michigan, which could have turned a close game into a blowout.
Michigan State stays unbeaten with a second-half rally to take down Michigan as Kenneth Walker III runs for five touchdowns in the Big Ten showdown.
Michigan football was outscored 21-3 in the final 20 minutes to lose to Michigan State, 37-33, on Saturday in East Lansing.
After a huge game in Saturday's showdown, Kenneth Walker III is the top running back in a Heisman Trophy field crowded with quarterbacks.
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III scored five touchdowns as the Spartans beat the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.
