Three things we learned from Leicester City – Liverpool

An absolutely bonkers finish saw Leicester – Liverpool swing in the favor of the hosts, as Jurgen Klopp’s side imploded and their season hit a new low.

Liverpool had led in the second half after a wonderful goal created by Roberto Firmino and finished by Mohamed Salah. But James Maddison’s free kick made it level and moments later Alisson’s howler allowed Jamie Vardy to put Leicester ahead.

Harvey Barnes then wrapped up the win as Leicester moved six points clear of Liverpool and strengthened their grip on a top four finish.

As for Klopp and Liverpool, they could be as low as seventh in the table at the end of this matchweek as they’ve now lost three in a row and five of their last eight games in the Premier League.

Three things we learned

1. Alisson blunders, again: This was another awful day for Alisson, as he tried to make up for his big errors last week and it cost Liverpool dear. He came running out of his goal and clattered into his own player, Ozan Kabak, as Vardy scored into an open net. Alisson made a great save just after that but the damage was done as Liverpool’s frail confidence took another big hit. Alisson has to get back to basics but the defenders ahead of him are making his life even tougher.

2. Leicester suck life out of Liverpool: For most of this game Liverpool looked energized and when they 1-0 up late on, you expected them to kick on. They didn’t. Leicester hit them hard with three quick goals as the Foxes smelt blood. At the end of the season we will look at this game at being pivotal in where Leicester and Liverpool ended up.

3. VAR gets it correct: In a few seconds VAR worked perfectly. A penalty for Leicester City was awarded but then taken away as it was just outside the box. From that free kick a goal was scored but ruled out for offside, then VAR was used and it was correctly ruled onside. We highlight VAR when it doesn’t work properly but today it worked perfectly on Leicester’s first goal. There, I said it.

Man of the Match: Harvey Barnes – Brilliant wing play as he created problems all game long for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Great goal capped off a fine display for the Englishman.

Liverpool started brightly with Salah going down under pressure in the box, blasting a shot wide and Leicester’s Caglar Soyuncu was a busy man trying to halt Liverpool’s attack.

James Milner came off injured and was replaced by Thiago Alcantara as Liverpool’s injury crisis continued.

Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah then surged clear on a counter but Daniel Amartey did superbly to deny Mane a clear goal. Kasper Schmeichel then denied Firmino with a fabulous save as Liverpool dominated proceedings.

Harvey Barnes crossed for Vardy before the break but his header was straight at Alisson, while Robertson’s shot was deflected just wide and then Vardy hit the crossbar when clean through.

Vardy almost nipped in at the near post at the start of the second half, while Alexander-Arnold’s deflected free kick then hit the crossbar at the other end.

Liverpool finally broke through as the final quarter of the game arrived, as Alexander-Arnold found Firmino in the box and his audacious flick set up Salah to curl home.

Just when it looked like Liverpool would surge to victory, Leicester scored twice in a few minutes. First, Barnes won a penalty kick but VAR ruled it was outside the box. Maddison curled home the free kick but it was ruled offside… yet VAR checked the decision and the goal was given to make it 1-1.

Seconds later, Leicester went 2-1 up as a long ball was played over the top and Alisson came rushing off his line and clattered into Ozan Kabak. That allowed Vardy to tap home into an empty net.

Moments later Alisson denied Vardy with a magnificent save, but then Leicester sealed the win and an incredible comeback as Barnes was played in down the left side and he finished calmly past Alisson. What a turnaround.

