Fulham – Manchester United: Paul Pogba’s latest remarkable goal sent Manchester United back atop the Premier League table in a 2-1 comeback win over scrappty Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

Edinson Cavani capitalized off a Fulham error in the 21st minute and Pogba’s wondrous strike lifted the Red Devils two points clear of Manchester City and Leicester City.

Fulham led after five minutes when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa’s delightful pass was settled with equal class by Ademola Lookman, but the Cottagers wouldn’t get a point and remain four points back of safety.

Three things we learned from Fulham – Manchester United

1. Sensational Pogba silencing all critics: There have been plenty of people who have found plenty of reasons to criticize Paul Pogba and some even supported Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not using the World Cup winner in his lineup.

“It’s a big one because it was a hard game,” Pogba said. “We knew it would be very difficult here. They don’t give up the press and don’t concede behind. We needed this win and we got it the hard way.”

As it turns out, elite players are elite for a reason and Pogba isn’t just the author of brilliant goals this season. The Frenchman is chipping in plenty of tackles and running the show in the midfield. He had 99 touches and hit 68-of-80 passes, including 5-of-9 long balls.

Pogba also won six-of-11 duels, adding a clearance, three interceptions, and four tackles. Plus, the goal. My goodness.

“I hit it well. I didn’t expect this left foot would be like this but we tried. I’m really glad that the ball went in. It was a beautiful goal and a beautiful victory.”

2. Fulham on the path to safety: Scott Parker’s men have lost to Chelsea and Manchester United by a goal and both teams got a proper fright off of the Cottagers’ fierce unit. No the Cottagers have not won since Nov. 30, but when you consider that the they’ve now drawn Southampton and Tottenham in addition to the tight losses… you have to think they can climb out of the bottom three.

3. Title race is going to give more big matches than ever before: It’s not just that Manchester United is joined by rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in a title right. It’s that old pal Jose Mourinho and Spurs are in the mix and Leicester City one of many sparkplugs hoping to engineer a shock. Throw in the fact that United still hasn’t beaten anyone and you’ll have at least 2-3 matches with significant impact on the top four every single week.

Man of the Match: Paul Pogba

The goal alone would’ve been enough. A feast for the eyes.

