Three things we learned as Florida Atlantic football puts on the pads for the first time

BOCA RATON — While the FAU football team’s fall camp opened last week, Wednesday marked the first day the players could wear full pads.

Even though the Owls are returning a lot of their roster, they’ll still have to play to the standards set by first-year head coach Tom Herman. There are questions about this team not answered yet - including who will be starting at quarterback - but still plenty of time to sort things out before the opener against Monmouth on Sept. 2 at FAU Stadium.

Members of the FAU defense take a water break during practice last week. Now that the pads are on and the heat index continues to be above 100 degrees, Coach Tom Herman is making sure his players stay hydrated.

Here are three things we learned from the first fall practice with pads:

Full pads make a difference

Herman said that while the several practices beforehand were physical, putting on the full pads can simulate a true football game more than a walk-through.

“The only thing we haven't been doing is taking a guy to the ground and now we have an opportunity to see some of those plays that were whistled dead. To see maybe the ball carrier break a tackle, maybe the ball carrier makes a move and another guy comes in to block the guy and he can cut behind him, whatever the case may be,” Heman said. “That's real football. We hadn't played real football in a long time since the spring game and it was nice. I thought the guys responded well.”

The ultimate goal for Herman is for the team to be “mentally tough.” With the players now in pads, they can start getting to the mindset that the coaching staff is trying to instill.

“There will be some rust as expected on the first day of pads, but not tolerated either,” Herman said. “I think there's a fine line of understanding as a coach that every day-one in pads are fairly similar, but also reinstalling on a second by second, minute by minute basis, the expectations of what it should be.”

A sweltering morning

As South Florida continues to break records in terms of how hot the weather has been, Wednesday morning was no exception.

During practice, the temperature in Boca Raton was in the low 90s, but the heat index was well over 100 degrees. While Herman has prepared the team to practice through these extreme temperatures, he believes that to be mentally tough is to be put in “uncomfortable situations.”

“We're giving them breaks, we got water on the sideline, we hydrate test everybody, we IV the guys that need to be, we go the whole nine, but we need to be mentally tougher. And the only way to get mentally tougher is to put yourself in uncomfortable situations over and over again,” Herman said. “I think we do have some really talented players, plenty enough to win a lot of games with, but more importantly, the price of sacrifice.

"Are you really willing to sacrifice your comfort? Are you willing to sacrifice all of that to go as hard as you can for two and a half hours on that field until you damn near can't go anymore? That's what we're looking for. And we don't have it yet from everybody. And we'll get there.”

Redshirt sophomore running back Zuberi Mobley said that even though the heat can be used to their advantage when facing other opponents, the weather was still blistering.

“It was a physical day, we came out as a team and I feel like as an offense, we executed,” Mobley said. “We can’t have the feeling of being hot mentally mess with us. If we’re mentally in the game, I feel like there is no team that can beat us.”

Update on QB competition

Herman provided an update on the QB competition, but, as expected, he is far from naming a starter for the opener. Herman did say it is a three-way race between summer transfer Casey Thompson, Daniel Richardson and Ben Ballard, who recently missed time with COVID.

His hope is that it becomes very obvious who stands out from the rest so he’ll be forced to make a decision “at least before the second scrimmage (or) shortly thereafter because I think it's fair to give that guy at least 10-ish days to get the majority of the reps with the ones.”

From the eye test, Thompson looked comfortable throwing to his new receivers and was shown at times riling up his teammates, trying to take a leadership role.

Herman has noticed and said that it’s impressive since Thompson, who missed spring practice, has a lot on his plate learning the offense.

“You can say he was here all summer, I know, but it's different. He's played a lot of snaps and started at least 10 games for two different Power-Five programs, so he's seen a lot,” Herman said. “So, although he's trying to get his house in order, he can do that as well as motivate and get the offense kind of cranked up.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Atlantic Owls starting quarterback remains 3 player battle