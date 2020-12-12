Everton – Chelsea: Gylfi Sigurdsson converted a Dominic Calvert-Lewin-won penalty as Everton outlasted finish-less Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Chelsea lost for the first time in 17 matches, nine of those matches coming in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti got one over on his former charge Frank Lampard, as Chelsea has lost three-straight matches at Goodison Park.

Chelsea remains in third place on 22 points, failing to rise above Spurs and Liverpool before the first- and second-place sides play Sunday.

Everton finally gets back in the win column after their 4W-1D start to the season was followed by just four points from its next five. The Toffees’ 20 points are just two off their Saturday visitors.

Sigurdsson filled in admirably for absent James Rodriguez, leading the Toffees to a needed trio of points.

Three things we learned from Everton – Chelsea

1. Not much from Chelsea make-shift wingers: The Blues’ massive depth out wide has suddenly slimmed with Christian Pulisic joining Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi as Saturday absences at Goodison Park. Pulisic will be back quite soon, but Chelsea’s attack options on the bench were young Tino Anjorin and center forward Tammy Abraham.

Lampard opted for Timo Werner and Kai Havertz on either side of Olivier Giroud, whose red-hot form dipped Saturday. Werner loves the left side of the pitch but is clearly better at center forward. Attacking midfielder Havertz’s production was exceptional there and at wing during his time at Bayer Leverkusen but he didn’t have a great time Saturday. We’re betting Lampard wished he kept Pulisic on the bench for the final minutes.

2. Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison bring power in James Rodriguez’s absence: There’s a reason Everton has done very little when Richarlison is absent or not at his best this season. The Brazilian winger is so powerful — fast, big, and strong — and has a nasty streak that further makes him the focus of defenses.

Calvert-Lewin won two penalties, one from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy and a second taken away for offside after Ben Chilwell’s sloppy takedown of the driving English striker. Calvert-Lewin remains the PL leader in goals with 11 this season but his game is more about that. The work Carlo Ancelotti’s done to develop both players has been outstanding.

3. Reece James a credit to Lampard: Frank Lampard has been willing to ride over occasional lean performances from Mason Mount and Reece James in order to hand the English youngsters chance after the chance. Mount’s consistency has really improved this season and James is showing a crossing acumen almost on the level of Trent Alexander-Arnold, and any distance in that area is made up for by James’ advantage as a defender. James won three tackles, won all of his duels in the air, and completed 3-of-3 long passes.

Man of the Match: Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin was the winner of two penalties also played well in hold-up, nearly springing Richarlison with a terrific ball late in the match. Sigurdsson, Richarlison, and James are also in the discussion, while Jordan Pickford has rebounded from a years-long slump to play some fine matches this season.

Everton – Chelsea recap

Richarlison broke into the 18, using a 1-2 with Gylfi Sigurdsson but the airborne Brazilian didn’t get much on his low effort.

Mendy was felled after rising high above Reece James to snare a Sigurdsson free kick and falling over the defender while coming back to earth.

Calvert-Lewin won a penalty off Mendy on a Jordan Pickford long ball that the Everton striker flicked to himself.

Sigurdsson beat Mendy well for 1-0.

Pickford then flew across to make a two-fisted parry of James’ whipped free kick, James then fizzed a deflected shot off the near post for an ensuing corner.

Chelsea was everywhere after that, and Werner should’ve won a corner when Mason Holgate lunged to stop his attempt to put a cross home in the 37th.

Sigurdsson just missed a free kick bid to make it 2-0 in the 54th.

James won a dangerous free kick off Abdoulaye Doucoure on the left wing and James smashed the post in the 81st minute.

