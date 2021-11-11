Three things we learned about the Charlotte Hornets in their win at Memphis

Before beginning a lengthy homestand on Friday, there was a little matter the Charlotte Hornets had to take care of first.

As in completing their exhaustive five-game road trip by meeting up with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s the same team that has personally tormented the Hornets over the past few seasons with its height and bruising front line, doing it to the point where Terry Rozier felt they “punked” even in their preseason matchup last month. Not exactly the easiest of avenues and the significance couldn’t be denied.

“It’s important,” coach James Borrego said prior to tipoff, “that we feel the win column.”

He got his wish. Kelly Oubre poured in a franchise-best 37 points off the bench and connected on a career-high seven 3-pointers, helping the Hornets hold off Memphis 118-108 at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night to snap their five-game losing streak.

“We were locked in today,” Oubre said. “Memphis is a very tough team, a very strong team. So the goal was to … what did Coach say? He said treat it like a street fight for real. We came in with that mentality of 48 minutes of a dog fight, and we stayed locked in and we came out victorious. So it’s very important for us to continue to approach every game like this and stay disciplined for 48.”

Here are three things we learned in their slump-busting victory:

THEY CLOSED, FINALLY

Putting the ball in the net in the waning minutes has been an issue for the Hornets (6-7) this season, but they finally reversed that trend against Memphis.

Sparked by a 24-8 run spanning the end of the third quarter leading into the fourth quarter, they answered any attempts by the Grizzlies to climb back into the game. In their 36-point effort in the final 12 minutes, they made 10 of 20 attempts, including 4 of 7 beyond the 3-point arc, and hit 13 of 15 free throws.

That kind of output just wasn’t happening frequently.

Story continues

“I think we found something that was working,” said Gordon Hayward, who had 24 points. “And we were able to slow it down a little bit and kind of get to our spots, give ourselves spacing. We were hitting and rolling, finding people in the pocket, driving, kicking. I think the ball was moving, but certainly I think we slowed it down a little bit and got to some space and then got some good looks.”

BETTER BENCH PRODUCTION

Depth is supposed to be a strength and it hadn’t quite been there lately.

That wasn’t the case against the Grizzlies. With Miles Bridges having an uncharacteristically off night and the same being the case for LaMelo Ball, the Hornets needed a spark somewhere — and the reserves were the ones who provided it.

The bench came through by outscoring Memphis 54-39. The reserves combined for 24 points in the first half, fueling the Hornets in their runs to seize control and grab an eight-point advantage leading into the break. Oubre, of course, was the main catalyst and topped Malik Monk’s franchise record for most points scored by a reserve. Monk, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, netted 36 against Miami back in February.

Oubre posted double digits in scoring for just the second occasion since netting 26 points versus Portland on Halloween, which was his previous high. Cody Martin was also all over the floor as usual, inserted initially to help corral the shifty Morant after he scored 12 quick points on six shots.

One thing to note: Ish Smith received a DNP-Coach’s decision for the second straight game.

“Our bench is big,” Borrego said. “In the games we’ve won, somebody has stepped up on the bench. Whether that’s been Ish, Cody. Obviously, Kelly tonight. When he plays like that we are a different team. We are going to need production off the bench. It’s not a secret, but really proud of the bench effort tonight. In particular Kelly. He was fantastic.”

NICK OF TIME

Nick Richards is definitely taking advantage of his opportunity.

Throughout the road trip, Richards was called upon to be a backup to starter Mason Plumlee off the bench, especially with PJ Washington sidelined with a hyperextended left elbow. And the second-year big man has proved to be more than capable of giving the Hornets what they have been sorely lacking: an inside presence.

Despite collecting two quick fouls upon entering in the first quarter after Plumlee picked two fouls of his own, Borrego stuck with Richards and he rewarded the decision for the most part with four points, four rebounds and a pair blocks.

He did commit his third foul with a touch one at midcourt to stop a fastbreak, forcing him to head to the bench. He would have been better served getting whistled for it inside or somewhere near the paint. Still, he’s become a nice addition to the Hornets’ lineup.

“He’s ready,” Oubre said. “Next man up. Nick works his a-- off each and every day to stay ready and to demand some minutes into the rotation. So I think he’s making a strong case for his position and continues to grow. I’m proud of him.”