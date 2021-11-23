Three things we learned about the Charlotte Hornets in their clutch win at Washington

Deciphering precisely which version of the Charlotte Hornets will appear on a given night is almost like a game show.

There’s always a little drama involved right down to the final seconds.

This much is certain: When they are squaring off against one of the league’s elite, they somehow put together some of their most inspiring efforts. That was the case Monday night in their meeting with Washington in D.C., when they staved off the Wizards’ late charge and held on for a 109-103 victory at Capital One Arena.

“In the NBA you’ve got to find different ways to win,” coach James Borrego said. “You’ve just got to figure it out. There is not one script to win and you’ve just got to figure it out every single night.”

Here are three things we learned in the Hornets’ sixth victory in their last seven games.

TERRY ROZIER AWAKENS

It hasn’t exactly been a banner first month of the season for Terry Rozier shooting the ball.

After getting off to a slow start in part because of the sprained ankle that sidelined him for five games, Rozier is showing a flash here or there of the player everyone has grown accustomed to seeing since he came to the Hornets in 2019. His 32 points were a season-high.

He knocked down a season-best eight 3-pointers, most coming via catch-and-shoot. He’s typically one of the top catch-and-shoot 3-point performers in the league and he had been cold in that department.

Perhaps his most important shot came with 13.2 seconds remaining and the Hornets (11-8) clinging to a 2-point lead. He pulled up for a 3-pointer with time to spare on the shot clock to push the Hornets ahead 108-103 and seal the victory.

“It felt great,” Rozier said. “It felt great. When I woke up this morning and we had shootaround, I knew what type of day this was going to be. And I just need to have more days like that. Credit goes to my teammates and coaches for just sticking with me and believing in me. I’m never going to doubt myself. I don’t really pay attention to my percentages. I just play.”

Story continues

Knocking down three attempts beyond the arc in the first quarter alone was a sign things were going to be different because Rozier’s percentages are way down, and even his bread and butter was deserting him more than usual. He entered shooting 25.3% from 3-point range and 38.6% overall.

“T-Ro was hooping tonight, shooting the ball real well,” LaMelo Ball said, “getting back to himself, being aggressive. But he ain’t never really (stopped), feel me? He’s always been doing his thing. But definitely tonight he was getting off.”

LAMELO BALL: MASTER OF THE DOUBLE-DOUBLE

LaMelo Ball and the words double-double are becoming synonymous.

In yet another seemingly effortless outing by the second-year floor general, his 28 points and 13 rebounds were huge for the Hornets. He did it inside and out, including draining a 3-pointer almost from the Wizards’ half-court logo and a filthy slam that caused Washington big man Daniel Gafford to pull his hand back or be posterized. Ball’s seven assists were pretty good, too.

Less than a week after netting a career-high 21 first-half points, he was on once again in the first two quarters. On the strength of pumping in 12 of the Hornets’ 17 final first-half points to help them grab a nine-point edge heading into the break.

To put Ball’s play in perspective: By already posting his third career triple-double, he’s become the second-youngest player in league history to reach that number, only trailing behind Dallas’ Luka Doncic.

“Just trying to do whatever it takes to win,” Ball said, “and I guess tonight it was getting 50-50 balls, loose balls and stuff. Yeah I was definitely trying to rebound.”

THAT’S OFFENSIVE

Saying the Hornets were clobbered on the glass would be kind.

Washington (11-6) dominated them in the rebounding department, 65-36, and controlled the boards throughout. The Hornets had severe issues closing out possessions, surrendering a commanding 20-6 advantage to the Wizards on offensive rebounds.

Those extra opportunities led to Washington’s 23-4 bulge in second-chance points.

“The board hurt us,” Borrego said. “If we can get the board cleaned up, that’s going to raise our level on the defensive end.”