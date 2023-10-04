Three things to know about the UNM Lobos 2023-24 men's basketball schedule

Oct. 3—At long last, we know who they're playing.

And when.

The UNM Lobos on Tuesday unveiled their 2023-24 men's basketball schedule, the same day the Mountain West conference released the full composite schedule of all 11 basketball-playing members of the league.

Coming off a 22-12 season in which they were the last Division I team in the country to lose a game, the Lobos had been trying to get a "power conference" school to come play in the Pit, according to third-year coach Richard Pitino, but without any luck.

"For us, when I got here (in 2021) our NET (a computer ranking of Division I's 353 teams) was 303," Pitino said on a recent podcast interview with the Journal. "That meant if you beat us, it meant nothing — it doesn't help anything."

Now, he noted, UNM had a hard time getting other coaches around the country with NCAA Tournament hopes of their own to even consider a trip to the Pit to take their chances against both a strong road atmosphere and a team considered a potential NCAA Tournament team of its own.

"I can promise Lobo fans that I want them engaged in November and December, because a lot of college basketball is not," Pitino said.

For budgeting purposes (the revenue generated from UNM men's basketball home games is relied on for the entire department), the Lobos require 18 home games a season. This year, that comes in the form of the usual nine Mountain West conference games, seven nonconference regular season games and two exhibition games.

The season starts Nov. 6 at home against Texas Southern (there are home exhibition games before that on Oct. 26 and Nov. 1). Mountain West play starts Jan. 2 on the road at Colorado State and ends March 9 on the road at Utah State.

Here are three things to know about the rest of the Lobos' schedule.

Ready for their close up

The Lobos will have 17 of their 18 Mountain West conference games televised on either CBS, CBS Sports Network or on FS1.

The only exception in league play will be the team's Feb. 6 game at Wyoming, which will be streamed on TheMW.com.

On Jan. 13 in the Pit, the Lobos will host San Diego State in a game that will be broadcast on CBS. The game is scheduled for either an 11 a.m. or noon tip-off (CBS gets to decide at a later date), making for a rare morning or midday Saturday game.

The Lobos beat the defending Mountain West champion Aztecs in San Diego last season and then lost to in them Feb. 25 in the Pit on a buzzer beater by Lamont Butler — the same Lamont Butler who gained fame a month later hitting a buzzer beater in the Final Four to send SDSU to the national title game in Houston.

The last time the Lobos played a game on network television (non-cable) was on March 10, 2018, also against the Aztecs in the championship game of the Mountain West tournament under first-year head coach Paul Weir. The league's championship game is regularly broadcast on CBS.

The last time the Lobos were chosen to play a regular season game on network television was on Feb. 18, 2012, at UNLV in an 11 a.m. start, also on CBS. The Lobos beat No. 11 UNLV in that game, 65-45, behind 27 points and 20 rebounds from forward Drew Gordon.

It's all in a name

There clearly aren't any huge names on the nonconference schedule.

And the opportunity for coveted "Quad 1" games — games against teams the computer rankings consider to be in the top fourth of Division I basketball — in the nonconference schedule basically don't exist beyond the Nov. 9 game at Saint Mary's. There's no spin that changes that.

But the nonconference schedule isn't exactly a cakewalk. The 13-game slate features seven games against teams that played in the postseason last year (Saint Mary's, UC Santa Barbara and Texas Southern in the NCAA Tournament; Santa Clara, Toledo and UC Irvine in the NIT and Rice in the CBI).

It also features four games against teams that won their conference championship (regular season) in Saint Mary's, co-champion of the West Coast Conference; UC Irvine and Santa Barbara, co-champions of the Big West; and Toledo, the champion of the Mid-American.

Las Vegas Lobos?

While the Lobos play 16 regular season games in Albuquerque this season, UNM will play at least six, and it hopes as many as eight or nine, in that other Las Vegas — the somewhat glitzier one in Nevada.

UNM plays three games in the Nov. 21-24 Ball Dawgs Classic at the Dollar Loan Center in adjoining Henderson, Nev.; Dec. 9 against Santa Clara in the Jack Jones Classic, also at the Dollar Loan Center; Jan. 9 against UNLV in the Thomas & Mack Center; and at least one game in the March 13-16 Mountain West Tournament (maybe more depending on winning tournament games and seed).

Also, this season is expected to be the first time Richard Pitino actually coaches against the UNLV Runnin' Rebels in Las Vegas. In Pitino's first season (2021-22), he had COVID and stayed in Albuquerque when the game was played. Last season (2022-23), the league's unbalanced schedule led to no Lobo game being scheduled in Las Vegas.

Nonconference capsules

Texas Southern

Nov. 6 (The Pit)

2023 overall record: 14-21

Conference: 7-11 SWAC (8th)

Postseason: NCAA Tournament

KenPom: 305 / NET: 307

Saint Mary's

Nov. 9 (Moraga, Calif.)

2023 overall record: 27-8

Conference: 14-2 WCC (t-1st)

Postseason: NCAA Tournament

KenPom: 13 / NET: 11

UT Arlington

Nov. 16 (The Pit)

2023 overall record: 11-21

Conference: 6-12 WAC (9th)

Postseason: none

KenPom: 241 / NET: 249

Toledo

Nov. 21 (Henderson, Nev. — Ball Dawgs Classic)

2023 overall record: 27-8

Conference: 16-2 MAC (1st)

Postseason: NIT

KenPom: 87 / NET: 82

Rice

Nov. 22 (Henderson, Nev. — Ball Dawgs Classic)

2023 overall record: 19-16

Conference: 8-12 CUSA (t-6th)

Postseason: CBI

KenPom: 199 / NET: 188

Pepperdine

Nov. 24 (Henderson, Nev. — Ball Dawgs Classic)

2023 overall record: 9-22

Conference: 2-14 WCC (10th)

Postseason: none

KenPom: 188 / NET: 208

Louisiana Tech

Nov. 29 (The Pit)

2023 overall record: 15-18

Conference: 7-13 CUSA (t-9th)

Postseason: none

KenPom: 165 / NET: 161

New Mexico State

Dec. 2 (The Pit)

2023 overall record: 9-15

Conference: 2-10 WAC (13th)

Postseason: none

KenPom: 187 / NET: 191

UC Santa Barbara

Dec. 6 (The Pit)

2023 overall record: 27-8

Conference: 15-5 Big West (t-1st)

Postseason: NCAA Tournament

KenPom: 112 / NET: 103

Santa Clara

Dec. 9 (Henderson, Nev. — Jack Jones Classic)

2023 overall record: 23-10

Conference: 11-5 WCC (3rd)

Postseason: NIT

KenPom: 85 / NET: 87

New Mexico State

Dec. 15 (Las Cruces)

UC Irvine

Dec. 20 (The Pit)

2023 overall record: 23-12

Conference: 15-5 Big West (t-1st)

Postseason: NIT

KenPom: 104 / NET: 102

(D-II) Eastern New Mexico

Dec. 29 (The Pit)

2023 overall record: 17-12

Conference: 12-10 Lone Star (6th West)

Postseason: none

KenPom: — / NET: -