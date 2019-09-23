Three things we know about the Stanford Cardinal with the Oregon State Beavers next

Oregon State (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) opens their Pac-12 conference season Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium. The Beavers will have their biggest crowd of the season and fans to wear orange. The student body will be out in full force because school starts this Wednesday. It is also the weekend former Beavers Coach Dennis Erickson will be honored at the end of the first quarter for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The atmosphere should be epic. We find out how much better this Beavers team is when they take the field against Stanford. Here are three things to think about as the game looms on the horizon.

1. STANFORD COACH DAVID SHAW IS IN UNCHARTED TERRITORY

Stanford comes into Corvallis with a 1-3 record. After a solid start to the season beating Northwestern 17-7, they have suffered three consecutive losses: They lost their conference opener at USC 45-20; They stumbled at UCF 45-27; and the Oregon Ducks went into Palo Alto and shutdown the Cardinal offense 21-6. This is the first time in the nine-year tenure at Stanford that David Shaw is on a three-game losing streak.

After the loss to Oregon, Shaw told reporters:

"So we are in process to play our best football. We haven't seen it, haven't shown it on game day. There's so much more on this football team, and we've got to get it out of us. It starts with me, finding a way to get us to play better. There are times where we play really, really well, and there are times where we're a little sloppy. Not going to blame it on anything other than our execution."

2. STANFORD OFFENSE IS STRUGGLING BIG TIME

Bay area reporters who cover Stanford say now that they are 0-2 in Pac-12 play, it's time to put the thoughts of a Pac-12 title aside. Kevin Fried of Golden Bay Sports says :

"While the defense has done its best to keep the Cardinal in most games, the team's offense looks completely lost out there. QB K.J. Costello hasn't looked the same since returning from his week 1 head injury and is now dealing with a thumb injury. The running game has been adequate but lacking the explosiveness to previous Stanford teams. And the roster is void of many playmakers on offense after graduating the likes of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Bryce Love and Kaden Smith a year ago."

3. STANFORD HAS A NINE-GAME WINNING STREAK VS BEAVERS

The last time the Beavers beat Stanford, it was called the Pac-10 conference. Oregon State bested Andrew Luck and the Cardinal 38-28 in 2009 in Corvallis. Jaquizz Rodgers carried the ball 33 times for 189 yards and four touchdowns. Luck was held to 12-of-30 passing including 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Since that time Stanford has dominated Oregon State. In 2017 Oregon State, almost pulled off a dramatic victory but came up short 15-14. A few of the Beavers remember that heart break from two seasons ago.

The observers in the Bay Area are saying the Oregon State game is a chance for Stanford to get their season back on track. Vegas has the Cardinal as just a three-point favorite right now. For the Beavers, the game marks an opportunity for a signature win and start conference season play with an important victory.

We'll discuss what the Beavers must do to give them that chance next…

