Three things you need to know from Raiders' first preseason win over Lions

OAKLAND – Games that don't count are rarely remembered. The Raiders' preseason victory over Detroit will fall in that category soon enough, replaced in the memory bank by impactful moments to come.

Friday's events will stand as an important progress report on several players fighting for a roster spot, showing that some who practice well also show up at game time. Solid performances must be repeated again and again throughout the preseason to mean much at all.

There are a few specks, however, gleaned from these four quarters that could foreshadow things of merit.

Here are three things you need to know from Friday's preseason win:

Rookie interior rushers impress early

The Raiders drafted two interior pass rushers this year, and both guys made an impact on Friday's outcome.

Second-rounder P.J. Hall had a sack – on his first professional rep, no less – and a pass deflection that was set up with pressure from fifth-round pick Maurice Hurst.

The Raiders desperately need help on the inside, and believe the aforementioned draft picks will make an immediate impact. Edge rushers Bruce Irvin and Khalil Mack (when he shows up) should benefit from pressure inside.

"P.J. comes in and makes a play right away. That's good for him," Gruden said. "Maurice Hurst had some pressures. That was good to see. We missed (rookie Arden Key, who was out with an ankle sprain), and we're hopeful that, one of these days, we'll get Khalil Mack back to fortify everything. It's a good start for our two young guys."

Marshawn's got that breakaway speed

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch had a long touchdown run last year against the New York Giants, but he looked winded as he approached the goal line.

Lynch took a similar path to the end zone on Friday, and showed great burst, acceleration and breakaway speed into the end zone.

Granted, last year's run was late in the season and Friday's came in the first exhibition, but Lynch looked spry.

The Oakland native came into this offseason program and training camp in better shape, which was evident in his only touch of the game.

The 60-yard jaunt was negated by Kolton Miller's holding penalty – Jon Gruden was livid with the call – but Lynch's speed was evident on that run.

"That was impressive," Gruden said. "He got rolling, man. It was good to see."

New helmet rule could be tough to avoid

Raiders safety Karl Joseph is known as a big hitter. He also prides himself on making clean tackles. He took aim at Lions rusher Ameer Abdullah early in the second quarter and had to lower his body to make a tackle what he considered on a falling ball carrier.

He was flagged for lowering his head to use his helmet to initiate contact, an infraction penalized 15 yards.

This new rule was instituted this offseason trying to take heads out of tackling, but it makes things difficult for defenders trying to make plays at full speed.

"It's hard. A guy's going down and I'm trying to make the tackle. I don't know how to avoid that," Joseph said. "I try my best to keep it safe and keep my head up. Sometimes you have to go play football and make a play. You can't let the rule change how you play too much."



