Three things to know: LeBron James keeps defying Father Time, setting records, winning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Helin
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The NBA season is into its second half, and we will be here each weekday with the NBC Sports daily roundup Three Things to Know — everything you might have missed in the Association, every key moment from the night before in one place.

1) LeBron James keeps defying Father Time, setting records, winning

Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, Kirk Hinrich, David West, and Boris Diaw have all retired. Luke Walton is a coach.

That is your 2003 NBA Draft class — the season LeBron James was drafted. The only other guy from that class still playing in the NBA is Carmelo Anthony, who comes off the bench and plays a role in Portland.

LeBron is still the best player in the game — he had 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists Tuesday night to lead the Lakers in a rout of the Warriors.

That led to another old-man-who-can’t-be-stopped record.

If your curious, second on that triple-doubles over 35 list is Jason Kidd with eight. Paul Pierce and Pau Gasol are next with three (again via Statmuse).

Two more triple-doubles — which very likely happens later this season — and LeBron gets to 100 triple-doubles for his career. He is currently fifth on that all-time list.

As quickly mentioned above, the Lakers blew out the Warriors, who had knocked off Utah the day before. Montrezl Harrell dunked his way to 27 points for the Lakers in the win.

2) It felt like a rivalry: Brooklyn hangs on to beat New York amid controversy

We’ll get to the controversy in a second — that there even was controversy speaks to the Knicks’ resilience.

Brooklyn looked to be in control of this game through the second and third quarters, owning a comfortable lead behind a 22-point triple-double from James Harden and a 34-point game from Kyrie Irving where his ridiculous handles were on display and torching defenders.

However, the Knicks have taken on the personality of coach Tom Thibodeau and they did not coast to a loss — they rallied behind a 33-point night from Julius Randle and a 23-point game from RJ Barrett (Reggie Bullock had a surprising 19 for the Knicks as well). Immanuel Quickley finally got the start at the point in New York, and the rookie lived up to the hype.

New York made it a game, which led to this controversial call late in the game — Randle left the ground to shoot, Irving on the switch reached out and hit the ball, disrupting the shot, so Randle landed and tried to make a play — and got called for traveling.

Here is the postgame explanation from referee Scott Foster:

“The defender was deemed to touch the ball, but not cause it to be dislodged or loose. Upon that when the player alights [lands], he cannot purposely drop the ball or dribble the ball or be first to touch after he dropped the ball.”

Meaning because Randle held on to the ball after Irving hit it, he could land, but he could not dribble, which Randle immediately did. That’s what triggered the call.

Most fans and NBA Twitter thought that was the wrong call — and so did Randle, who had to be physically restrained by teammates after the game so he didn’t go after the officials — but you can bet the league’s Last Two Minute Report will back the referees on this one.

My big takeaway from all this? We finally have a real basketball rivalry in New York. Is it too much to dream they meet up in the postseason?

3) Denver had one insane possession against Indiana

The Nuggets beat the Pacers on a 32-point, 14-rebound, you-better-consider-me-for-MVP night from Nikola Jokic. Denver has found its footing of late, while the Pacers have now lost 7-of-9 and have fallen back to the 10 seed in the East.

That game featured as wild a possession as you will ever see.

That is insane.

Three things to know: LeBron James keeps defying Father Time, setting records, winning originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • How Warriors' huge loss to Lakers showed importance of team's defense

    The Warriors' blowout loss to the Lakers was fueled by their poor defense -- a completely different look than what they put together just 30 hours earlier.

  • Detroit Pistons see the level they're trying to get to in loss to San Antonio Spurs

    The Spurs blew the Pistons out on Monday, 109-99. Dwane Casey said after the game that San Antonio's consistency is what Detroit is trying to build.

  • Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's Thirty Five Ventures invests in New York esports organization Andbox

    Thirty Five Ventures, the business portfolio co-owned by Kevin Durant and his manager Rich Kleiman, has partnered with esports organization Andbox.

  • NBA buyers and sellers: Where every team stands ahead of the trade deadline

    Which teams will be the big buyers and sellers before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline?

  • C.J. McCollum cleared to return!

    Portland will welcome its starting off guard back to the lineup Tuesday night, and Knicks fans got their wish in Brooklyn. (Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • 3 things to know: Warriors have no answer for LeBron James and Montrezl Harrell in blowout loss to Lakers, 128-97

    After coming out flat, the Golden State Warriors had no answers for LeBron James and the Lakers in the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday.

  • Broncos to exercise Von Miller’s option for 2021

    Von Miller was unable to play in 2020 due to an ankle injury suffered during practice at the start of the season. But the MVP of Super Bowl 50 will remain with Denver in 2021. According to multiple reports, the Broncos will exercise the $7 million guarantee on Miller’s $18 million salary for the upcoming [more]

  • 'Embarrassing' Warriors loss to Lakers fitting of exactly who they are

    Steph Curry is tired of getting blown out, and he hopes the rest of his young teammates join him in this feeling.

  • Klay Thompson, Draymond Green congratulate Steph Curry for assists record

    Curry got props from Klay and Dray.

  • 10 best NBA prospects we'll see in the NCAA tournament

    This is the time of year when casual basketball fans usually get the first glimpse of the up-and-coming NBA talent that has been dominating college basketball since November. Here are our top prospects.

  • Knicks' Julius Randle restrained by teammates after controversial call in loss to Nets

    A controversial call in the closing seconds and had Julius Randle being restrained by his Knicks teammates and four other things to know in the NBA.

  • How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads

    New mRNA vaccines use genes from the coronavirus to produce immunity. Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment via Getty ImagesTens of millions of people across the U.S. have received a coronavirus vaccine. So far, the majority of doses have been either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, both of which use mRNA to generate an immune response. These gene-based vaccines have been in the works for decades, but this is the first time they have been used widely in people. MRNA vaccines are proving to be more effective than anyone had hoped, but as with any new medical advancement, people have a lot of questions. How do they work? Are they safe? Do I really need two shots? Why do they need to be kept so cold? And will this be the vaccine technology of the future? Below, we highlight five articles from The Conversation that will help answer your questions about mRNA vaccines. 1. A vaccine revolution “DNA and mRNA vaccines offer huge advantages over traditional types of vaccines, since they use only genetic code from a pathogen – rather than the entire virus or bacteria,” writes Deborah Fuller, a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been working on gene-based vaccines for decades. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are proof that mRNA vaccines are ready for prime time – and far surpass their predecessors. “The hopes that gene-based vaccines could one day provide a vaccine for malaria or HIV, cure cancer, replace less effective traditional vaccines or be ready to stop the next pandemic before it gets started are no longer far-fetched,” explains Fuller. 2. How does an mRNA vaccine work? These vaccines are not only effective, they work in a fundamentally different way from traditional vaccines, explains Sanjay Mishra, a staff scientist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Traditional vaccines use an entire dead virus – or just a piece of one – to generate immunity. “But an mRNA vaccine is different,” writes Mishra, “because rather than having the viral protein injected, a person receives genetic material – mRNA – that encodes the viral protein. When these genetic instructions are injected into the upper arm, the muscle cells translate them to make the viral protein directly in the body.” Just as the pandemic hit, mRNA vaccine research had reached a tipping point. CDC/Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS 3. Quick to market, but still safe “Safety is the first and foremost goal for a vaccine,” says William Petri, a Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia. A lot of people have expressed safety concerns based on how fast these vaccines were developed, approved and distributed. According to Petri, the vaccines still went through every normal step – they just did them simultaneously. “In my opinion, safety is not compromised by the speed of vaccine development and emergency use authorization. The reason that vaccines may be approved so quickly is that the large clinical trials to assess vaccine efficacy and safety are happening at the same time as the large-scale manufacturing preparation, funded by the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed program.” 4. Why it’s important to get your second shot You got your first vaccine shot. But with shortages and supply problems, getting the second dose might be becoming a hassle. Does it really matter? Yes, explains William Petri in another article. “The first dose primes the immune system and introduces the body to the germ of interest. This allows the immune system to prepare its defense. The second dose, or booster, provides the opportunity for the immune system to ramp up the quality and quantity of the antibodies used to fight the virus.” Immunity is a complex process, and “if the booster isn’t given within the appropriate window, lower quantities of antibodies will be produced that may not provide as powerful protection from the virus,” writes Petri. So go get your second shot if you can, even if you have to get it a bit later than expected. Both doses are important for full immunity. AP Photo/Paul Sancya 5. Subzero storage makes distribution a challenge For all of their amazing attributes, mRNA vaccines do have at least one weakness: “If they get too warm or too cold they spoil. And, just like fish, a spoiled vaccine must be thrown away,” explains Anna Nagurney, Professor of Operations Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, who studies medical supply chains. The mRNA molecule is very fragile, so vaccines need to be kept at extremely cold, very specific temperatures – a challenge for distribution. “The answer is something called the vaccine cold chain – a supply chain that can keep vaccines in tightly controlled temperatures from the moment they are made to the moment that they are administered to a person,” explains Nagurney. This cold supply chain is critical to getting vaccines where they need to go, and without it, no matter how good the vaccines are, they can’t make much of a difference. Editor’s note: This story is a roundup of articles from The Conversation’s archives.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more:Vaccine passports may be on the way – but are they a reason for hope or a cause for concern?Virus evolution could undermine a COVID-19 vaccine – but this can be stopped

  • Ladouceur out after 16 seasons, Cowboys replacing with Rams’ 2x Pro Bowler

    Dallas is signing long snapper Jake McQuaide, replacing long-timer L.P. Ladouceur. McQuaide has connections to John Fassel with the Rams.

  • UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards stoked for return to Octagon

    Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.

  • Estrada-Gonzalez 2, a Fight of the Year candidate, shows what boxing could and should be

    Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, has deep bone bruise

    The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.

  • Viktor Hovland's mom, watching from Norway, called him out for a penalty at The Players Championship

    Viktor Hovland was assessed a two-stroke penalty on Thursday after accidentally moving his ball mark to the wrong spot — something his mom noticed on TV.

  • Changed the Game: Nawal El Moutawakel's stunning gold medal broke barrier for Muslim athletes

    A long-shot gold medal victory was a first on many fronts and an inspiration for future athletes in the face of oppression.

  • Kyle Kuzma's hilariously awful free throw attempt made the Warriors lose their minds

    Kuzma blamed an earthquake for his airballed free throw attempt, even though no earthquakes were recorded in the San Francisco area.

  • Cowboys News: Moves made, which free agents make sense for Dallas

    Free agency tampering began on Monday, and with it came a bunch of news for the Cowboys and the NFL. Read to see all the news for Dallas.