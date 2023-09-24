Three things to know about Georgia football walk-on running back Cash Jones

Georgia football's slew of injuries at the running back position has brought the name of another walk-on to the forefont.

Cash Jones more than doubled his career number of carries in the first three games of the season, was tied for the team lead in touchdowns with two and was the fourth leading receiver entering Saturday night's game against UAB.

Not bad for a player who admits his listed 6-foot, 182 pounds is a little generous.

“I like to say I’m 6-foot, but I’m actually about 5-11½,” he said. “I came in at about 165 and sitting around 183, but still trying to gain as much weight as I can.”

Here are three things to know about Jones:

Where Georgia football's Cash Jones unique comes from

Cash Jones full name is Cashion Slade Jones. The first name is his mother Leigh Anne’s maiden name.

When he scored on a 13-yard touchdown last week against South Carolina, he raised his hands in the air and did the “show me the money” hand gesture.

“Of course, Johnny Manziel, he carried the legacy of the celebration,” Jones said. “It was kind of an in the moment situation, didn’t know what to do.”

Cash Jones was a four-sport athlete at Texas high school

Jones was part of a Texas state 3A champion team for Brock High School that won the 4x200 relays in Austin.

He lettered in track, football, basketball and baseball, the first person in the school’s history to letter in all four sports.

His older brother, Tripp, always played sports.

“I always wanted to do what he was doing,” Cash said. “Throughout high school and growing up, I played all the sports I could think of.”

He set his school’s career rushing record as a senior. He said his brother and his friends, two years older than him, “really made me tough. It kind of helps being my size and running the ball at this level.”

Georgia Bulldog Cash Jones was committed to a Group of Five program

In December 2020, Jones committed to New Mexico State, a program that the time that was in the WAC, but has since joined Conference USA.

The three-star rated prospect accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Georgia and Kirby Smart. He enrolled in the summer of 2021. Running backs coach Dell McGee had pursued Jones, keeping in touch with him throughout the process.

“I felt like I had the best opportunity to really grow more into my full potential here,” Jones said. “It’s definitely one of the best decisions I’ve ever and I couldn’t be more blessed to be in this situation.”

Army, Florida International and Florida Atlantic offered Jones scholarships, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile.

Jones rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown (36 yards against Vanderbilt) on three carries his first two seasons. He entered Saturday’s game with 29 yards and a touchdown on 7 carries and 67 receiving yards and a touchdown on 7 catches. He had a 7-yard catch on Georgia's first scoring drive Saturday night against UAB and added a 9-yard catch in the second quarter.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: How Cash Jones went from walk-on to important cog for Georgia football