Three things to know about Georgia football QB Brock Vandagriff

Georgia football’s September schedule is hardly a murderer’s row. That may make for some ho-hum games for fans, but it offers opportunity for more backups to get reps in Sanford Stadium.

Enter Georgia’s new No. 2 quarterback, Brock Vandagriff, who came in for starter Carson Beck in with 3:27 to go in the third quarter Saturday against UT Martin with Georgia leading 31-0.

Here’s three things to know about Vandagriff:

Brock Vandagriff stuck around for his third Georgia football season

When Beck seemed to have control in the race to be Georgia’s starting quarterback after spring practice, it was natural to wonder if Vandagriff, a former five-star from Prince Avenue Christian in Bogart, would hit the transfer portal.

After all, it’s the norm more than the exception for highly recruited quarterbacks, to move on rather than wait in a backup role for too long.

JT Daniels has left three programs when he lost his starting role—Southern Cal, Georgia and West Virginia. He’s now at SMU (in its last season in the AAC after moving to the ACC).

Vandagriff didn’t close the door to leaving after the spring game.

“I’m not sure,” he said. “I guess there’s some praying to do. My plans for now are just to take it day-by-day.”

He ended up deciding to return.

Brock Vandagriff hasn’t had much game action yet for Georgia Bulldogs

This was just the sixth time Vandagriff has gotten in a Georgia game.

He played against Charleston Southern, UAB in 2021 and Samford, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt in 2022.

He was 0 of 3 passing with one rush for 7 yards before Saturday.

Vandagriff went 13 of 25 for 175 yards with two touchdowns and an interception at the G-Day game in April including 4 of 11 for 40 yards and an interception with the first team. Drops affected those numbers.

Carson Beck distanced himself in Georgia football preseason

Instead of closing the gap with Beck, Vandagriff had to fend off No. 3 quarterback Gunner Stockton, a redshirt freshman.

When Smart announced Beck as the starter after the second scrimmage, he said that the backup job was still up for grabs.

Smart said Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton showed good grasp of the offense in the preseason.

“They both had really good camps,” Smart said on his radio show Thursday night. “I can see their comfort level in the offense where there was an uneasiness in the spring even with Gunner and Brock at maybe where their eyes should be, where their checks should be, verbalizing the call. What to do when everything breaks down. Just getting comfortable.”

