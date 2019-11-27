Three Things to Know: George, Leonard already have Clippers’ defense on lockdown

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Paul George, Kawhi Leonard already have Clippers’ defense on lockdown. Just ask Dallas. The Dallas Mavericks entered Tuesday night with the best offense in the NBA, one so hot that their offensive rating (117.4) was higher than any of the Golden State teams of the last five years. Luka Doncic was leading an offense carving teams up off the pick-and-roll, one that scored at least 137 points in each of the previous three games.

The Mavericks scored less than a point per possession against the Clippers. They didn’t even get to triple digits on the scoreboard.

On paper, the Clippers looked to be a formidable defense with long, defensive-minded wings Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, not to mention other quality defenders such as Maurice Harkless and the pesky Patrick Beverley around them. That potential has quickly become a reality, with a team defensive rating of just 101.7 in the four games Los Angeles’ two superstars have played together.

Los Angeles beat Dallas 114-99 on Tuesday, improving to 4-0 since it got George and Leonard both in the lineup. These haven’t been soft wins, either, they have beaten red-hot Boston and Houston, and now Dallas.

Tuesday night was the first time George (26, 17 points in the first quarter) and Leonard (28) both broke the 20-point barrier.

Remember, George is still doing all this on a minutes limit as he recovers from off-season surgery to both shoulders. When he is on the court, however, he looks every bit the guy who finished third in the MVP voting a season ago.