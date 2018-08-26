Three things you need to know from 49ers' 23-17 preseason loss to Colts

It looks like veteran running back Alfred Morris has taken advantage of his chance to make the 49ers roster.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Here are three things you need to know about the 49ers' 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday in Week 3 of the preseason.

Morris Seizes Opportunity

The 49ers signed veteran running back Alfred Morris last week because there was an opening for him to make the 53-man roster. It looks as if Morris has taken advantage of that chance.

For the first time this summer, the 49ers' run game looked strong. Morris saw his first action of the preseason, and he came through with 84 yards rushing on 17 carries.

"I'm built to carry the load," Morris said.

Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder) are out until the start of the regular season. Joe Williams could return for the exhibition finale on Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Kyle Shanahan said. But Morris made a convincing argument on how he can help the team in the regular season.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity, thankful I was able to go out there and do what I was able to do today." Morris said. "Hopefully, it helped my odds of staying on the team."

Same ol' Sherman

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman looked good in his first action since November, when he sustained a torn Achilles and underwent season-ending surgery. He played the entire first half, and did not allow a completion. He broke up one pass Andrew Luck threw his way.

"For the most part, I thought I covered pretty well," Sherman said.

In fact, Sherman went so far as to say he was pleasantly surprised by how well he felt.

"I haven't played football in eight or nine months in a real game, so you never know how you're going to hold up in long drives, short drives," he said.

If Sherman returns to close to his former All-Pro form, it could mean second-year cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will see a lot of action on the other side.

Offense does not Finish

Story Continues

The 49ers' first-team offense with Jimmy Garoppolo rolled up 246 yards on 42 snaps over the entire first half and the first possession of the third quarter. But the 49ers could not put the ball in the end zone.

"There's a lot of little details we need to get fixed before we get back out there," Garoppolo said. "There's a lot of good things. We moved the ball well, but it's just the little details we need to fix up."

Garoppolo completed just nine-of-19 pass attempts for 135 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He had at least four passes dropped.

"I got to put the ball in a better place and help them out, give them an easier play to make," said Garoppolo, who also had two would-be interceptions dropped by Colts defenders.