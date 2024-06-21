The three things that have gone wrong for England at Euro 2024 –and how to fix them

After the draw with Denmark, Harry Kane admitted England's players do not really know how to press - Reuters/Lee Smith

Gareth Southgate is facing a host of problems he quickly needs to fix as England start their preparations for the third and final Group C game against Slovenia in Cologne next Tuesday.

Here, Telegraph Sport picks out the top three issues that England manager Southgate must address if his team are to go deep into the tournament

Problem one - balance

Why is it happening?

Southgate has picked three right-backs in his starting XI for the first two games and it just has not worked. He rightly pointed out that Luke Shaw’s injury has caused a major issue at left-back, where Kieran Trippier has filled in, while the Trent Alexander-Arnold experiment in midfield just hasn’t worked. There are other issues too. Phil Foden’s tendency to drift inside and over to the right has made the problem on the left without Shaw even worse, while Harry Kane has found it hard to play his natural game with Jude Bellingham just behind him.

How to fix it

First thing’s first, Southgate has to drop one of his right-backs and that probably puts Alexander-Arnold in the firing line because there is no quick fix or easy solution to the left-back issue. Until Shaw returns, if indeed he does, Trippier or Joe Gomez will have to fill in there. But Southgate now needs to look at either Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton next to Declan Rice to try to find a better midfield combination. One solution to the left side would be to bring in Anthony Gordon, who is more inclined to stay wide and would provide the team with some genuine pace.

Kobbie Mainoo or Adam Wharton are midfield options that Southgate could try if he desired - AFP/Adrian Dennis

Problem two: pressing

Why is it happening?

Quite simply, England have been playing too deep and the gaps between the defence and midfield, and midfield and attack have been too big. Add in the fact that Kane is not a natural presser and has lacked sharpness, which has exacerbated the issue. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is also culpable as he smashes the ball aimlessly up the pitch far too often, gifting the opposition possession and forcing the England players to use up more energy to try to win it back.

How to fix it

In Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi and Kieran Trippier, England have defenders who are quick enough to recover. So Southgate should allow them to play higher, which would allow the midfielders to step up and help with the press. Rice virtually played as a third centre-back against Denmark, he was so deep, and he needs to be higher. Kane made the worrying admission after the game that the players do not really know how to press. It is certainly not his natural game, but reducing the gap between the midfield and the forwards should help him. Pickford needs to be much smarter with his distribution.

Problem three: pressure

Why is it happening?

By Southgate’s own admission, England’s players are struggling with the weight of expectation. He must accept some of the blame for this, given he picked 12 players with no major tournament experience in his squad and also included several who play for so-called ‘lesser’ clubs who are not used to dealing with intense pressure. That is not to say they do not deserve their places, but it is only normal that some will find the spotlight put on England and the team unnerving. Players were shocked at the level of scrutiny after the opening Group C game against Serbia, but that is the nature of being part of a major international tournament. The level of criticism from ex-players, who are now pundits, has perhaps been the most surprising element of the criticism and this is what will hurt the squad most.

How to fix it

As first revealed by Telegraph Sport, Southgate does not try to ban his players from looking at social media. Some players choose to follow the England manager’s example of a self-imposed ban during the tournament and the squad would certainly be wise to avoid social media as much as possible, with opinions and debate blown out of all proportion. Otherwise, however, they must accept that playing for England comes with an expectation that has also been created by their excellent club performances. There is simply no point in worrying whether or not pundits and the media have been harsh or unfair, and experienced players such as vice-captain Kyle Walker should know better than trying to pull the wool over the public’s eyes after the dismal draw with Denmark. Southgate owned the bad performance and so must his players, especially the so-called leaders.

