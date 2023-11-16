What three things did we see as the Texas men's basketball team topped Rice Wednesday?

Red-hot shooting from almost every spot on the court carried Texas to an 80-64 win over Rice Wednesday at Moody Center.

The Longhorns (3-0) converted on more than 60% of their shots for the first time since 2022 in a nonconference game against an old Southwest Conference foe. That shooting included at least 10 3-pointers for the third time this season.

Here are three observations from Texas' win:

Texas forward Kadin Shedrick launches a 3-pointer against the Rice Owls at Moody Center on Wednesday. Texas won the nonconference game, 80-64, while converting on more than 60% of its shots.

Threats from outside

Texas coach Rodney Terry wanted to bring in more outside shooters during the now-annual offseason restructuring of a college basketball squad, and his work continues to pay off. Five different players made at least one 3-pointer as Texas converted on 10 of 22 shots from long distance. Point guard Tyrese Hunter made three of five 3-pointers while scoring a season-high 18 points. Backcourt mate Max Abmas showed off his touted range with several treys from way outside the line and ended with 13 points. The Texas big men even got in the act, with bench energizer Brock Cunningham nailing a pair of 3-pointers and Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick flicking in his first 3-pointer of the season from the baseline and compiling 15 points and four rebounds in his first start of the season. Ithiel Horton also made a 3-pointer. As a team, Texas is shooting 46.4% from 3-point range this season.

They said it: “It's a recipe that we toyed with a little bit in the Big 12 Tournament (in 2023). Putting four shooters out there was a big part of our success last year. It makes it really hard on the defense because you have to respect everyone, and it opens up the game in the post. It bodes well for the future.” — Texas forward Brock Cunningham

Texas forward Brock Cunningham, left, battles for a loose ball against Rice forward Keanu Dawes at Moody Center on Wednesday. Texas won the nonconference game, 80-64, while converting on more than 60% of its shots.

Second-half switch sparks quick run

Texas didn’t start slow while building a 9-6 lead four minutes into the game, but Terry didn’t exactly like the tone of the contest, especially on the defensive end. The Longhorns chased Rice off the 3-point line – the Owls made just four of 22 from long distance – with aggressive perimeter defending but did allow Rice to convert 50% of its 2-point shots for the game. Terry inserted Cunningham into the starting lineup in place of Horton in the second half alongside forwards Mitchell and Shedrick and the backcourt of Abmas and Hunter. Texas responded by stretching a 43-32 halftime lead to a 56-40 bulge five minutes into the second half.

They said it: “That’s two games that we came out and didn't have the urgency we needed starting halves. It was really important that you come out and have a level of urgency in terms of what you're doing. I thought that Brock gave us a great lift in the first half and he was playing really well. And I thought that he'd come and set the tone for the second half, and he did that with communication and playing at a level of intensity that you need to start a half.” — Texas coach Rodney Terry

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell pulls down a rebound against the Rice Owls at Moody Center on Wednesday. Mitchell had a career-high 13 boards as Texas won the nonconference game, 80-64.

All a board for Dillon Mitchell

Mitchell has made defending and rebounding his hardcourt mantra, and the 6-foot-8 sophomore again turned those words into lots of action. He pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds while also setting a new career-high with 34 minutes on the court. In addition, he scored six points on 3-of-6 shooting, dished out three assists, blocked a pair of shots and had one steal. Best of all for the Texas coaching staff, Michell proved a dervish on the defensive end while helping hold Rice (1-2) to 38.3% shooting from the floor.

They said it: “He's a problem on the glass. Good around the basket good at 15 feet, a shot blocker, a long and lengthy defender who can switch one through four. So, yeah, he's improved and he's going to keep improving, probably until he goes to the NBA here soon.” — Rice coach Scott Pera

What’s next for Texas?

The Longhorns travel to New York City for the four-team Empire State Classic at Madison Square Garden, where they’ll face some of college basketball’s true bluebloods. Texas opens the event Sunday against Louisville (2-1), which has won two official national championships and had a third one in 2013 vacated because of NCAA violations. On Monday, the Longhorns will face either Indiana or Connecticut, which has each won five NCAA titles.

