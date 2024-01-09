Three things Alabama State football needs to do before spring football begins

The offseason for Alabama State football has been stunted by some key departures on the offensive side who entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal.

Wide receiver Kisean Johnson announced his plans to transfer to the University of Western Kentucky after leading the SWAC conference in receiving yards with 819 yards and eight total touchdowns last season with the Hornets.

Quarterback Damon Stewart, who transferred into Alabama State from UAB last year, announced his plans to transfer shortly after Johnson decided to move on. Stewart finished 5-2 as a starter and passed for 1,655 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, leading the Hornets to a 7-4 record. The Hornets first seven win season 2013.

Why the sudden change?

As Eddie Robinson Jr. enter's his third year as the head coach of the Hornets, Many expects this season to be the year the Hornets make that leap to the SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl. However, with two of his best players leaving how will the Hornets pivot into 2024?

Here is what Alabama State needs to do before Spring Football begins to prepare for the fall season:

Who is going to play under center in the fall?

The alarming news of Stewart entering the transfer portal is a shock to everyone in River Region, especially with all the excitement built around him leading the Hornets offense in 2024. After the Turkey Day Classic victory against Tuskegee, he spoke highly of the program and the coaches giving no sign of possibly testing out his options elsewhere.

So will be the leader of the offense?

With redshirt freshman quarterback Nyqua Lett also taking his talents to another university, The two options the Hornets have right now is former starter Dematrius Davis or freshman AJ Wallace out of Beauregard Alabama. Davis was in-and-out of the rotation last season and eventually lost the quarterback battle to Stewart during the course of the year.

With possible redemption on his mind, Davis will be in for another quarterback battle this spring with Wallace. However, already knowing the system it will be his spot to lose if he decides to stay with the Hornets come springtime.

How do you replace Kisean Johnson?

Losing a quarterback hurts a program, but to lose your best player is detrimental to a university. The presence Johnson had on the Hornets offense was evident. The chemistry he built with Stewart was unmatched and it provided hope to Hornets fans for the fall 2024 season.

Who steps up to the plate now? Rising junior Tyree Saunders out of Jacksonville, Florida.

Saunders was a player Robinson has been high on all season and it showed at the end of the 2023 year. In a game at Prairie View, Saunders finished with six receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns. One of his receptions went for a season long 76 yards, introducing him to the SWAC realm as one of the rising stars in the conference.

Burning questions ahead of Spring Game?

With the Yellow and Gold spring scrimmage set for sometime in April, Eddie Robinson Jr. has two months to figure out the root to his former players entering the transfer portal. With the current state of college football, where everyone is utilizing the transfer portal, it's not surprising that the two best players decided to leave for other programs.

It still leaves fans with the why leave now? or What transpired that led to the transfer decision? questions.

Whatever the reason behind it will eventually make its way to the forefront ahead of the spring game when the new coaches and team roster releases.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Current state of Alabama State Football: What needs to change before Spring