Three Texas players named to Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list

Three players on Texas’ defensive unit are already gaining national hype.

Having experience on the defensive side of the ball is a luxury to have, especially at the linebacker and defensive back positions. Texas is lucky enough to have potential All-Americans at both, with DeMarvion Overshown at linebacker, and Josh Thompson and D’Shawn Jamison manning the corner positions.

All three of these players were named to the preseason Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list this week, which is the premiere all-star game for college seniors to partake in prior to the NFL draft. The senior bowl has produced players like Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Hall of Famers Reggie Wayne and Patrick Surtain, and also saw former Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger partake in the game last year.

If Overshown, Jamison, and Thompson play well this year they can secure an official spot at the senior bowl. Doing this allows them to workout with an NFL coaching staff, while also gaining exposure that many other players are unable to have.

D’Shawn Jamison, DeMarvion Overshown and Josh Thompson have been named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Wpcafl5T1F — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) August 13, 2021

Jamison is likely the better overall corner out of the two, and had the fifth-highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade on the defense last season. He is a very good cover corner, and one of the best returners in the nation. He had three career returns for touchdowns, and also has compiled three interceptions. The hope is that in Kwiatkowski’s scheme, Jamison will become more of a ballhawk, as last season he did not register a single interception.

Thompson is expected to have a huge season and PFF viewed him as the X-factor for the Longhorns. PFF believes that if he can become better in zone coverage, in which he gave up seven 15-yard or more plays last season, he could turn into a lockdown corner. He and Jamison have the potential to be one of the best corner duos in the nation this season.

Overshown is the hands down leader of the defense, and really thrived last season after making the switch from safety to linebacker. That was always where he was projected to play at the next level, and he showcased why last season where he recorded 60 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

These three anchors on a new-look defense should have Big 12 teams worried, and if they play the way they are capable of, this watch list recognition will turn into an invitation.