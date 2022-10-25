Three Texas A&M players suspended after ‘locker room incident’ at USC, reports say

Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher has indefinitely suspended three freshman players in response to a “locker room incident” this weekend at South Carolina, according to a report by The Athletic and other media outlets.

The Aggies’ incident appears to be internal and team-related, as multiple USC officials told The State on Tuesday afternoon that nothing regarding the visitors’ locker room at Williams-Brice Stadium — such as vandalism — had been reported to South Carolina.

Aggies cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams have been suspended indefinitely, The Athletic reported Tuesday afternoon. TexAgs.com also reported the suspension of multiple Texas A&M freshmen Monday night. ESPN did the same on Tuesday afternoon, describing what happened as a “postgame locker room incident” that violated team rules.

South Carolina beat Texas A&M 30-24 on Saturday night in Columbia, marking the Gamecocks’ first-ever win over the Aggies in nine tries and giving USC its first four-game winning streak since 2013.

USC (5-2, 2-2 SEC) also scored its first AP Top 25 ranking of the season after dispatching Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC), debuting at No. 25 in this week’s poll.

