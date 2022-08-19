Three Texas A&M Aggies included in ESPN’s preseason true freshman All-America team

Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class continues to garner preseason recognition, as the 29-player haul is cemented in college football recruiting history as the greatest class of all time.

Littered with 5-Star talent on both offense and defense, three players stuck out the most for ESPN to be included in their recent 2022 preseason true freshman All-America team, composed of Wide receiver Evan Stewart (No.13 ranked player), Defensive tackle Walter Nolan (No.1 ranked player), and Tight end Jake Johnson (95th ranked player). As it presently stands, Stewart is potentially slated to start at the X receiver spot on offense for the Aggies, while Nolan and Johnson look to carve out significant rotational roles.

ESPN writers Tom VanHaaren and Tom Luginbill authored the list, describing each Texas A&M freshman selection in the following manner:

Evan Stewart, Wide receiver (picked by Luginbill and VanHaaren):

“Theres alot of hype surrounding Stewart, and so far, it appears to be real. The Aggies have a need for game-breakers, and with his 10-5-meter track speed and ability to stretch the field, Stewart should join Ainias Smith as one of the top two targets for whoever is player quarterback this fall”- Luginbill “The Aggies lost tight end Jalen Wydermyer, running back Isaiah Spiller, and receivers Demond Demas and Caleb Chapman, who all factored into the pass game last season. Stewart will have Haynes King and Max Johnson at quarterback, so stability under center should give Stewart a chance to succeed early.”-VanHarren

Walter Nolan, Defensive lineman (picked by Luginbill and VanHaaren):

“We might as well include the entire class of defensive lineman here for the Aggies–they landed the Nos.1 and 2 defensive tackles and defensive end recruits–but Nolan gets the nod due to his tireless work ethic and competitive temperment. He’s a worker with talent and that’s a scary combination in a young player”–Luginbill “As Luginbill mentioned, Texas A&M hauled in a ridiculously talented defensive line class with four five-star lineman and seven ranked in the ESPN 300. Nolan was the No.1 propsect overall and can help fill a void upfront this season.”–VanHaaren

Jake Johnson, Tight end (picked by Luginbill)

“Johnson may be the most heralded tight end in the Aggies 2022 class, but the reality is that Texas A&M could see three true freshmen occupy the position this fall with Donovan Green and Theo Melin Ohrstrom. For now, Johnson is a jumbo-sized WR (6-5, 210) morphing into a tight end.”

