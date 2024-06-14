Three Texas Longhorns named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele

With the summer months upon us, Phil Steele once again has released his college football season preview magazine. It is chock full of analysis and nuggets for the upcoming year.

In what seems to be an annual tradition, we were interested to see where he projects several Texas Longhorns for his preseason All-American team. There were a trio of Horns on the list but not one came from the defensive side of the ball. They will have an opportunity to prove their worth in due time.

As for the three who were named, two play offense, and one is a special teamer.

Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers checks in at No. 4 at quarterback and No. 3 in the SEC. Carson Beck of Georgia and Jalen Milroe of Alabama were the No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks with current Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel coming in at No. 3.

Ewers has yet to play a full season without injury. However, Ewers led the Horns to the College Football Playoffs and a Big 12 title in 2023. Texas looks to compete for the SEC title in 2024 as well as a return trip to the CFP. With a new set of receivers, it is important for QE to set the tone for the season against Colorado State and Michigan in the first couple of weeks.

Second-Team Offensive Tackle: Kelvin Banks

Standout offensive tackle and likely top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Kelvin Banks was named to the second team. Oregon’s Ajani Cornelius and LSU’s Will Campbell took the top two spots. Banks is one of the major reasons for the success of the offensive line.

Banks and three other starters return from last year’s team that finished 12-2. He should pave the way for CJ Baxter and the rest of the backs as they join a loaded SEC that will test them.

The lone special teamer to earn preseason praise is Bert Auburn, who is the second-team kicker behind Alabama’s Graham Nicholson. Auburn is more proven given that Nicholson wasn’t the Crimson Tide starter at placekicker last season.

Provided Auburn can continue converting kicks at the same rate, he should be among the finalists for the Lou Groza Award this upcoming season.

