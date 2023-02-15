Three Texas Longhorns featured on PFF’s Top 100 NFL draft board

After having zero players selected last year, Texas should be represented well throughout the 2023 NFL draft.

Five Texas players received invites to the NFL Combine last week. The biggest snubs from the combine invites were defensive backs D’Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook, who also have a great chance to hear their named called in the draft.

Running back Bijan Robinson is widely considered one of the top draft prospects regardless of position. Many recent NFL mock drafts have the former Longhorn projected to be taken off the board in the first round.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and defensive linemen Moro Ojomo and Keondre Coburn could be selected within the middle rounds, along with backup running back Roschon Johnson.

Here’s a look at the three Texas players that made PFF’s Top 100 NFL draft board ahead of the combine.

No. 85: Moro Ojomo, DI

PFF season grade: 90.6

No. 82: DeMarvion Overshown, LB

PFF season grade: 71.5

No. 27: Bijan Robinson, RB

PFF season grade: 95.3

