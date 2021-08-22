Three teenage hockey players die in car crash in British Columbia

A car accident has left three junior hockey players dead in Canada.

Caleb Reimer, 16; Parker Magnuson, 17; and Ronin Sharma, 16, were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree early Saturday morning in British Columbia, according to the Vancouver Sun.

All three had played at the Delta Hockey Academy.

Reimer was a first-round draft selection of the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League two years ago.

The NHL commented on the tragedy Sunday:

"The NHL sends its love and deepest condolences to the families of junior hockey players Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson who tragically passed away in a car accident on Saturday," the league said in a statement. "Rest in peace boys."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Three Canadian junior hockey players die in car accident