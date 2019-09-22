Three teams were interested in Antonio Brown, as of Saturday

As of Saturday, multiple teams were interested in receiver Antonio Brown, pending the completion of the NFL’s ongoing Personal Conduct Policy investigation. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the number of interested teams was three.

Of course, that was Saturday. On Sunday morning, Brown launched into a Twitter tirade the included taking shots at Patriots owner Robert Kraft and claiming that Brown will no longer play in the NFL.

Brown deleted the tweet directed at Kraft, but the “no more NFL for me” tweet still stands. That said, it’s believed that Brown eventually will want to return to the NFL, once the investigation is completed and discipline, if any, is meted out.

It remains to be seen how long the investigation takes. Given that teams apparently won’t pursue Brown while the investigation is unresolved, Brown and his representatives should be pressing the NFL to resolve the investigation as quickly as possible.