Which three teams are tied in the crowded Week 3 High School Football Power Rankings?

Enterprise, Orland, Shasta and Central Valley each kept up their high level of play with decisive victories in Week 2.

As the usual cast of programs rose to maintain their top spots among the top programs, two other squads gained traction, looking to muscle their way toward top spots in the Redding area.

With all the competitive traffic and buzz around the North State, three teams share spots in the power rankings heading into Week 3.

It's time to unveil the top high school football programs across the Redding area heading into this Friday.

Division II-III rankings

Enterprise junior wide receiver Porter Fischer (left) and Jaylen Johnson (right) combined for five touchdowns in a win against Orland last Friday.

1. Enterprise (2-0)

Week 2: Beat Las Plumas at home 32-7.

Summary: Pick your poison, as the old cliche goes right? Las Plumas learned just how difficult it was to defend Enterprise junior quarterback Jaylen Johnson last Friday. Apply zone coverage to his receivers, send a safety to target junior receiver Porter Fischer and he'll run. Attempt to play man-to-man and Johnson will throw over the top to Fischer, fellow juniors Dominick Hernandez, Alijah Collins and senior Pops Jones. Enterprise simply had its way, rushing for over 309 yards as a team. Johnson rushed for 187 yards and threw for 115 yards with three touchdowns. Junior running back Alijah Bobo rushed for a career-high 109 yards while the defense held Las Plumas to under 100 yards. The Hornets are rolling with a game at home against Eureka this Friday.

Orland senior Jaime Albarran (center) runs past Enterprise junior Porter Fischer and receives a lead block from senior Connor Ovard (left) on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

2. Orland (1-1)

Week 2 result: Beat West Valley 32-7 at home.

Summary: Orland pummeled West Valley last Friday following a heartbreaking loss at home to Enterprise in Week 0. The Trojans were vicious in their approach with West Valley sophomore quarterback John Puffer, who made his first varsity start. Orland forced Puffer to throw four interceptions including a pair returned for touchdowns by junior Manny Rodriguez and senior Bryson Rodriguez. Orland's Wing-T offense pummeled the Eagles for 277 rushing yards. Defense was the catalyst for Orland which forced six turnovers. Senior Chris Padilla led the Trojans with eight tackles including three for loss. Orland has a bye week before squaring up with another Eastern Athletic League opponent at Shasta on Sept. 15.

Shasta senior running back Ryder May carries the football on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

3. Shasta (2-0)

Week 2 result: Beat Paradise 45-6 at home.

Summary: Shasta collectively buried another nonleague opponent in emphatic fashion with Paradise being the latest menu item. Senior running back Ryder May broke his way through the Bobcats defensive line, needing only eight carries to rush for 146 yards and a touchdown. Five different Shasta players scored touchdowns while the team combined for 290 yards. Offensive lineman Grant Anderson is having a revamped year after missing the entire 2022 season with a knee injury. Head coach Aaron Richards, a West Valley grad and longtime assistant under former coach Greg Grandell, heads to Cottonwood this Friday as the opposition for the first time in his career.

Foothill sophomore Alonzo Borchert runs for a touchdown against Shasta on Friday night, Oct. 8, 2021. Foothill won 43-10.

4. Foothill (0-2)

Week 2 result: Loss to San Marin 55-28 at home.

Summary: It's hard to punish a team that has played the toughest nonleague schedule of any local program in 2023, especially since Foothill found itself within striking distance of a two-time CIF State Champion. The Cougars showed resilience and character after trailing the North Bay powerhouse San Marin of Novato. Foothill trailed in the game 21-0 before tying the game 21-21 in the first half. Senior quarterback Hunter Marcione played well completing 12 of 22 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns while senior linebacker Dawson Mortimer finished with five tackles including two for loss and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. These hard nonleague battles should give Foothill vast experience when it starts Eastern Athletic League play against Enterprise, Shasta, Pleasant Valley, Chico and Red Bluff. Foothill gets a slight reprieve when it faces Lassen at home this Friday.

Central Valley senior running back Diego Recio scored five touchdowns in a dominant victory over Trinity last Friday.

5. Central Valley (2-0)

Week 2 result: Beat Mount Shasta 50-7 on the road.

Summary: Central Valley kept the momentum rolling through with another easy victory on the road against Mount Shasta. While the nonleague schedule hasn't contained big teams, Central Valley is exhibiting a level of speed and confidence not seen since the 2021 COVID season under former coach Aaron Richards. Senior Diego Recio rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns while senior linebacker Bradley Blankenship led with 13 tackles including four for a loss. The context of how Central Valley is operating is more important than the actual results. Coach Kyle Anderson has a group of players who are eligible and making grades in the classroom. The 2023 Falcons looked prepared to win both on and off the field. Central Valley faces its first big test against Corning this Friday.

U-Prep breaks a huddle after beating Corning on the road 39-15 on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

5. U-Prep (1-1)

Week 2 result: Beat Corning 39-15 on the road.

Summary: U-Prep rediscovered the passion and energy that allowed it to reach its first CIF Northern Section Division III championship following a lackluster Week 0 loss to Fortuna. U-Prep found its offensive and defensive rhythm with 6-foot-5 junior offensive lineman Devin Huegel leading the way. Huegel earned Shasta Family YMCA Athlete of the Week honors after making three sacks and blocking a punt for a touchdown against Corning. Senior quarterback Sawyer Hokanson was on target. Hokanson completed 14 of 20 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns including two impressive back shoulder throws to seniors Cole Perry and Andrew Seamans. The current tiebreaking spot at No. 5 will be up for contention on the road against undefeated Red Bluff this Friday.

Red Bluff junior offensive and defensive lineman Caidence Dial who is quick and brings veteran experience to the young Spartans team.

5. Red Bluff (1-0)

Week 2 result: Beat Lassen 35-13 on the road.

Summary: Red Bluff put the Eastern Athletic League on notice after burying Lassen on the road last Friday. The Spartans collectively rushed for 326 yards on 36 carries. Junior quarterback Kayden Leaf and senior Jose "Chacho" Chavez each rushed for over 100 yards with Chavez earning Shasta Family YMCA Athletes of the Week honors. Senior free safety Mickey Cohn led Red Bluff's stout defense with 11 tackles including two for loss and made two interceptions. Red Bluff has the opportunity to solidify its top status at home this Friday against U-Prep.

On the bubble

West Valley (0-1): The Eagles were expected to struggle against Orland. Sophomore quarterback John Puffer made his debut against a defending state champion. Add to it was how Orland changed its defense after using single coverage against Enterprise in Week 1. On a positive note, West Valley's defense was up to the task and provided a stronger buffer than expected against the Trojans' run offense. West Valley allowed fewer rushing yards than Enterprise while linebacker Jesus Cervantes and defensive lineman Dalton Kelley, both juniors, got to the football. Cervantes made 16 tackles while Kelley had six tackles including two for loss.

Yreka (1-1): Yreka rushed for 271 yards collectively but couldn't get a touchdown from its run game. Defensively the Miners found ways to limit the athleticism of Colusa senior quarterback Bo Coronado. Yreka's defense held Colusa to under 200 yards led by senior Harley Roads. Roads made seven tackles including four for loss. Dooming the Miners was two touchdowns allowed on special teams. Colusa senior Isaiah Travis scored off a 60-yard kickoff return and senior Landon Humphrey scored on a 78-yard punt return. Clean up the special teams and Yreka will be in good shape. Yreka heads to Hidden Valley of Grants Pass, Oregon this Friday.

Anderson (1-1): Anderson belongs on the contender's side of the ball, at least for this week after securing its first win of 2023. Senior Malachi Tyler scored all three Cubs touchdowns against Quincy while sophomores Michael Manley and Nathan Sanders were catalysts on defense. Manley had 14 tackles while Sanders added 10. Anderson has a bye this week before traveling to Willows on Sept. 15.

4th and long

Corning (0-1): Corning was dealt a huge blow to junior running back Colt Dagorret who may have a torn ACL in his right knee. The Cardinals struggled to move the football against U-Prep's run game and didn't seem to have much continuity passing the football. Senior linebacker Victor Jimenez is a college-ready athlete and made key plays in the first half to keep Corning within striking distance. The Cardinals need an offensive identity.

Lassen (0-2): The trips down Highway 299 haven't been kind to the Grizzlies who have been roughed up by Shasta and Red Bluff. Lassen's defense has allowed six rushing touchdowns in the first two games and allowed 24 points per game in the first half alone. Lassen is inexperienced at the offensive line but the talents of junior defensive lineman Reegan Duntan and senior running back Deshon Moore should be enough to compete. The competition only gets tougher when facing Foothill. Both teams will enter Friday seeking their first win of 2023.

Division IV-V rankings

Fall River quarterback Brandon Brown, left, receives protection from teammates Cannon Oiler (12) and Carter Kroschel in their game against Weed on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Weed. Fall River won 39-0.

1. Fall River (1-0)

Week 2 result: Bye

Summary: Fall River comes off its bye week after its student body helped run the Intermountain Fair in Burney and Fall River Mills. The Bulldogs look to extend the longest current winning streak in California against Quincy.

2. Los Molinos (2-0)

Week 2 result: Beat Coral Academy of Science – Reno 42-14 on the road.

Summary: Los Molinos made the most of its stay in Reno, the "Biggest Little City in the World," dismantling its northern Nevada opponents with ease. Senior quarterback Ty Walker was effective completing 5 of 8 passes for 121 yards while junior Harrison Hamre, senior Luke Cantonwine and freshman Wyatt Gillett each ran for touchdowns. Los Molinos hosts Modoc this Friday.

Weed's D.J. Horton, left, goes on a run against Fall River on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Fall River beat Weed 39-0.

3. Weed (1-0)

Week 2 result: Beat Trinity 44-20 at home.

Summary: Weed gained confidence following a thorough victory over Trinity, a CIF Northern Section title contender. Senior D.J. Horton torched Trinity for 154 rushing yards and four touchdowns and junior Logan Bowles added 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Senior Wiley Carver led with nine tackles. Weed could be the team to end Fall River's winning streak. But first, the Wildcats have to focus on Mount Shasta this Friday.

Trinity High School football celebrates after its win over Etna at home 22-14 on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

4. Trinity (1-2)

Week 2 result: Lost to Weed 44-20 on the road.

Summary: Trinity will have to adjust to teams with Weed's speed after its run defense got stormed. Senior Ty Moodie led with 58 rushing yards but the Wolves offensive line struggled to find its rhythm. Trinity has a bye week this Friday before traveling to Hoopa Valley on Sept. 15.

Redding Christian’s Micah Putnam (right) rushes into the end zone to score a touchdown against Vacaville Christian late in the 2nd quarter.

5. Redding Christian (1-1)

Week 2 result: Lost to Biggs 33-0 on the road.

Summary: Redding Christian was knocked back a few pegs following a shutout loss to Biggs last Friday. The Lions offered little resistance to the Biggs run game. Redding Christian allowed 314 rushing yards with junior David Long and senior Zack Smith having 100-plus yard run totals for the Wolverines. Redding Christian travels to Maxwell this Friday.

On the bubble

Mount Shasta (0-2): The Grizzlies have faced two strong offenses in their first two games and allowed 40 points or more. Things don't get easier as Mount Shasta travels to face the high-octane offense of Weed this Friday.

Etna (0-2): Etna struggled against Klamath Union losing 38-13. The Lions face Portola at home this Friday.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Three teams rise in Week 3 High School football power rankings