Three teams from one conference make the CFP in latest bowl game prediction

Alabama football has one goal in 2023: to compete for a national championship. In order to do that, the team must make the College Football Playoff. This season, the two bowl games that will serve as the semi-finals are the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl.

It’s worth noting that this will be the last season of a four-team playoff. Expansion begins next year when 12 teams will make the playoffs and all six New Year’s bowl games will host semi-final matchups.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports recently put together a list of compelling storylines to look out for during the upcoming college football season. On that list were a few preseason bowl game projections.

For the College Football Playoff, Dodd has Michigan vs. Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and Georgia vs. Penn State. A whopping three Big Ten teams make the playoffs, according to Dodd.

Notably missing is Alabama.

Dodd has the Crimson Tide facing off against the fast-rising Seminoles of Florida State in the Orange Bowl. While it’s a highly-respected bowl game that most programs would be honored to play in, it would be somewhat of a letdown for Alabama fans, as it means the team missed the CFP for the second season in a row.

There’s plenty of time before then and a lot will change, but it’s interesting to see how the Tide are expected to perform and ultimately finish the season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 college football season approaches.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire