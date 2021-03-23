Three teams fined for lug-nut violations at Atlanta

NASCAR officials penalized three teams Tuesday — two in the Xfinity Series and one in the Camping World Truck Series — for lug-nut violations during last Saturday’s events at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In the Xfinity Series, the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team (driver Justin Haley) and No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team (driver Riley Herbst) were each found with one unsecured lug nut after Saturday’s EchoPark 250. The infractions meant $5,000 fines for each team’s crew chief — Kaulig’s Alex Yontz and SHR’s Richard Boswell.

In Camping World Trucks, the winning Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51 Toyota for driver/owner Kyle Busch was also found with one lug nut that was not properly fastened after Saturday’s FR8Auctions 200. That resulted in a $2,500 fine for crew chief Mardy Lindley for violating Section 10.9.10.4 (Tires and Wheels) in the NASCAR rule book.