Three team members indefinitely suspended for behavioral penalties

NASCAR announced the indefinite suspensions of three national series team members Friday.

Johnny Roten, crew chief No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series, has been suspended under NASCAR’s substance abuse policy and the NASCAR member code of conduct for violations of sections 4.1; 4.1.10.4; 4.3; 4.4 and 4.4.e of the NASCAR rulebook. Roten was atop the pit box for 14 Cup races in 2021 with five different drivers. David Starr (six) and Timmy Hill (five) made the majority of those starts.

John Byrd, hauler driver for the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series, and Austin Zivich, car chief of the No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, were suspended for behavioral penalty violations under the NASCAR member code of conduct of sections 4.3; 4.4; 4.4.e of the NASCAR rulebook and are each suspended indefinitely.