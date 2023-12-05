Three Tar Heels named to AP All-ACC First Team

As the North Carolina Tar Heels prepare for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to close out the 2023 season, the honors are continuing to roll in.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press released its All-ACC teams for 2023 and three Tar Heels made the First Team. Running back Omarion Hampton, linebacker Cedric Gray, and tight end Bryson Nesbit all made the First Team by the publication after spectacular seasons.

They are joined by quarterback Drake Maye, defensive end Kaimon Rucker and kicker Noah Burnette who made the Second Team for the Tar Heels. The honors come a week after the conference named its top players with the All-ACC teams with each of these selections being honored.

After a season in which he was one of the top running backs in the country, Hampton was one of four unanimous selections by the AP. Nesbit went from an honorable mention last season to First Team this year while Gray continued to be one of the top linebackers not only in the ACC but in college football.

The Tar Heels are set to take on West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl later this month.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire