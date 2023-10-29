Erling Haaland already has 11 Premier League goals this season (Paul ELLIS)

Manchester City were firm favourites to put Manchester United in their place and did so in emphatic fashion on a weekend on which the top five Premier League sides all won.

Erling Haaland scored twice and Phil Foden hit a late third in a dominant display by the treble winners, who are already nine points ahead of their neighbours.

Unbeaten Tottenham are top of the table as they chase their first English top-flight title since 1961, with Arsenal, City and Liverpool hot on their heels.

Aston Villa won their 12th consecutive home Premier League match and are just one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Haaland silences doubters and United crowd

Erling Haaland savoured his performance after Manchester City's latest derby demolition of Manchester United.

Haaland has not been at his stellar best in front of goal this season but has still netted 11 times in 10 Premier League games.

The Norwegian had to endure chants in support of Roy Keane, who was sent off for a horror tackle on Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, during a Manchester derby in 2001.

That was during an era when the red side ruled Manchester.

But the tables have been turned, with City well and truly dominant over their rivals.

Haaland celebrated wildly in front of the home support after opening the scoring from the spot and heading in a second after the break.

The City number nine then showed he is more than a goalscorer by setting up Foden.

"People were singing to me 'Keano' (after the penalty)," he said. "I don't know why but it is what it is. It was a nice celebration and a nice game."

Son shines as Spurs dare to dream

Son Heung-min had a disappointing campaign in 2022/23 by his own high standards but is leading Tottenham's charge at the top of the table.

The South Korean forward, who formed such a devastating partnership with Harry Kane, now at Bayern Munich, already has eight Premier League goals this term.

He has struck up a deadly new understanding with James Maddison, who has three league goals and five assists in his first season for the club.

Tottenham's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Friday moved them five points clear at the top, though they were reeled in by the chasing pack over the weekend.

Ange Postecoglou, in his first season in charge, said Tottenham fans should be allowed to dream.

"Let them dream," said the Australian. "That's what being a football supporter is all about. It's fair to say this lot have suffered a fair bit, so I'm certainly not going to dampen that.

"Top of the table is great and the results are great but it's more in the manner we're doing it. Pretty much from the first game we've had all sorts of different challenges we've had to overcome."

Chelsea's home Blues

Just when Chelsea thought they had turned a corner under Mauricio Pochettino, a 2-0 home defeat by Brentford was a reminder of how much work they still have to do.

After back-to-back wins over Fulham and Burnley, the performance in a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend was the most positive sign that Pochettino was beginning to have an impact.

However, Chelsea have now won just one of their past 13 home games in the Premier League, stretching back to last season.

Pochettino is responsible for just six of those, but his only victory at Stamford Bridge came against lowly Luton.

Chelsea were punished for a familiar lack of cutting edge up front and slack defending.

The return of Christopher Nkunku from injury cannot come quickly enough, with the home side failing to make their dominance of the first 45 minutes count.

Brentford then took their opportunity, becoming the first side ever to win on their first three Premier League trips to Stamford Bridge, with goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo.

kca-jw/jc