Three talking points from Italy’s 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last international friendly before Euro 2024, so here are three talking points from the Stadio Castellani.

Italy fly out to Germany tomorrow, but the Azzurri got ready for their debut at Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stadio Castellani on Sunday.

Buongiorno is ready to start at Euro 2024

Torino star Buongiorno, Antonio Conte’s primary target to strengthen the Napoli defence, played 90 minutes in Empoli and even if Ermedin Demirovic won a few duels in the first half, the Italian centre-back nullified his direct opponent after the break and looked extremely solid in a system that he knows really well. With Francesco Acerbi out of action, Buongiorno is probably the best fit to start in the middle of a three-man defence, despite lack of international experience. Matteo Darmian or Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Alessandro Bastoni will have to make him feel comfortable on the big stage, but the 25-year-old has a solid chance to be one of the Azzurri starting defenders in Germany.

Unanswered questions in midfield

Nicolò Barella is injured and even if Spalletti is confident to have him available against Albania on Saturday, the CT could not test the regular starting midfield before Euro 2024. Jorginho started two games from two and against Bosnia, Nicolò Fagioli initially partnered the Arsenal man. The ball possession was more fluid than against Turkey, especially in the first half, but Fagio and Jorgi were often too close to each other. Also, the Azzurri were a little vulnerable in the opening stages, conceding a couple of chances to their opponents. Spalletti liked the midfield pair but admitted the Azzurri might need more physicality in the middle of the park at Euro 2024. Without Barella, Italy would have a big void to fill, and even if Jorginho and Fagioli proved their quality in Empoli, Cristante seems favourite over the Juventus midfielder to start against Albania if Barella is not fit enough to start.

Scamacca: more highs than lows

The Atalanta star had rested against Turkey on Tuesday and last night, he played 84 minutes with more highs than lows. Spalletti was impressed and said it was “hard to ask for more” from the 25-year-old. Italy’s best opportunities before Frattesi’s goal came thanks to the link-up between the ex-West Ham man and the Inter midfielder, one of his best friends off the pitch. Scamacca also had two big chances in the second half and should have done more with the second attempt, when he seemed too soft. He will need to be more determined when the Azzurri play at Euro 2024, but there were some promising signs in Empoli.