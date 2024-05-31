Three talking points ahead of Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

It has been a busy week in the Spanish capital. After all, it is the Champions League final week and the pre-game rituals had the players and the manager on their feet.

The pre-game interviews, tactical deep dives and speculative discussions around the game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have built a real hype around the fixture which will kick off in just over 24 hours.

The last time the two teams met was over six years ago and it is almost surprising that this was the year they were destined to meet in the title clash. After all, both sides have seen contrasting campaigns to this point.

Real Madrid have faced defeat only two times all season, finished top in La Liga by a dominant ten points and have scored a staggering 87 goals in the Spanish league.

Dortmund, meanwhile, completed their domestic season in fifth place, 27 points behind champions Bayer Leverkusen and have scored just 68 goals in the Bundesliga.

Come Saturday night, however, form and momentum will have no impact on the game that plays out at Wembley. 90 minutes is all that separates both finalists from the ultimate glory and one can remain assured that they will be 90 enthralling minutes.

Madrid Universal brings you three talking points ahead of Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund.

Chasing greatness

It is only fitting that the UEFA Champions League final marks the end of Real Madrid’s 2023-24 season. On Saturday, Los Blancos will go all out chasing the elusive title of European Champions, one that has ironically not been as elusive to them.

Ten years ago, the men in white were chasing their tenth UEFA Champions League title. ‘La Decima’, as it is called, marked one of the team’s greatest-ever campaigns and comebacks and their graph has grown exponentially ever since.

Since 2014, Real Madrid walked away with the UEFA Champions League four times in nine editions. Their historic three-peat in 2016, 2017 and 2018 was followed by a win in 2022 and the team are now chasing an unbelievable 15th crown.

Considering that the Merengues have eight titles more than the team with the second-most UCL crowns in history, it is clear why they are called the kings of the competition. They are, at this point, just chasing greatness and pushing their record out of reach for decades to come.

Come Saturday night, it is not only Real Madrid who will be chasing greatness but even Carlo Ancelotti on an individual level. Already the owner of four UCL titles, he will have a chance to take home a fifth scalp and further establish himself as one of the greatest managers of all time.

The final goodbye

Toni Kroos says goodbye tomorrow. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The feared day was not expected to arrive so soon, but as confirmed earlier this month, it is now a reality.

Toni Kroos has officially called it time on his long and illustrious career for both club and country and while he will play for at least another month, his journey with Real Madrid will come to an end tomorrow night at Wembley.

The German superstar bid adieu to the Santiago Bernabeu last weekend after Real Madrid’s goalless draw against Real Betis but made it clear that his dream retirement would be to leave the club with the UCL trophy in his arms.

As the legend steps on the field one last time for the club so dear to his heart, it thus becomes a moral responsibility for every player in white to put it all out on the field and fulfil the maestro’s final wish.

There will never be another Toni Kroos, and the club will feel the painful void left by his departure for years to come. The spotlight at Wembley will thus be on Real Madrid’s #8 as he works his magic against an army of yellow with a singular objective in mind.

Will the favourites tag bear heavy?

Real Madrid did not have an easy route to the final of the premier competition, for the knockout draw placed them in elite company.

Locking horns with co-favourites Manchester City as early as the quarterfinal, Los Blancos were forced to put out their everything on the field to squeeze past Pep Guardiola’s side.

In fact, they were the underdogs in the clash against the English champions after the first leg, and having the pressure off helped the team hold their own.

The theme repeated in the semifinal where, albeit slight favourites, Real Madrid were never given overwhelming odds to take home the place in the finale. At one point, in fact, they stared elimination in the eye and only a Joselu brace saved the side from elimination.

Tomorrow night, thus, will be an entirely different ball game. After all, Los Blancos are considered clear favourites over Borussia Dortmund and have the pressure directly on their shoulders.

How the dressing room reacts to the pressure, needless to say, will account for a large part of the result at Wembley. One can trust the veterans to steer the ship, but the pressure of the highest order can often break the most systematic plans.