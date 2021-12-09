Three takeaways from Wisconsin’s come-from-behind win over Indiana

Two decades of misery looked to be a thing of the past for Indiana early into Wisconsin’s Wednesday evening Big Ten opener. After 18 straight losses in Madison, Indiana coasted into the Kohl Center locker room with a 42-25 halftime advantage.

Then history repeated itself. Led by Johnny Davis’ 12 second-half points and tremendous stretch of team defense, Wisconsin orchestrated a 27-point turnaround to restore Big Ten order. The surprise hero in the story? Cincinnati transfer Chris Vogt, who scored 9 crucial points and played excellent post defense in a Badger-dominated second half.

Here are three takeaways from a historic Badger comeback at the Kohl Center:

Wisconsin will need unexpected sources of offense in Big Ten play

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) and center Chris Vogt (33) celebrate their win over the Indiana Hoosiers at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

This is not the first time Wisconsin has fallen behind by double-digits and come back to win this season, and it also can’t be the last.

There are a number of Big Ten tests awaiting the Badgers in one of America’s best conferences. The 9 second-half points provided by Chris Vogt, who came into the night with 7 points on the season, is an example of what Wisconsin desperately needs.

Johnny Davis is playing like an All-American, and Brad Davison has been connecting from distance early in the year. There are opponents down the road where even those two at their best won’t be enough offensively. Whether it be freshman guard Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl in the post, Steven Crowl in pick-and-pops, or even Vogt again, Wisconsin has a number of options that could be the third piece to the offensive puzzle on any given night.

The Badgers need a third source to step forward throughout every Big Ten battle.

The Badgers continue to excel in clutch situations

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) takes the ball up the court during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Kohl Center. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

There is comfort in knowing where the ball is going when it comes down to winning time. It’s a luxury Wisconsin never had last season and frankly hasn’t had over the past few seasons.

Johnny Davis is likely getting the basketball down the stretch, but Wisconsin can also use that as deception. Having one of the best wings in college basketball has elevated this team in the biggest moments, and opened the door for others.

The Badgers were marvelous in crunch time on Wednesday, putting together an 11-0 run to close out the Hoosiers. It was all capped off by a Davis corner three, but set up because Wisconsin went 8-8 from the free-throw line during the final three minutes. Freshman Chucky Hepburn, who struggled for a majority of the evening, stepped up to make four game-sealing free throws when it mattered most.

Vogt's size caused problems for Indiana's bigs in the second half

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Rodney Howard (24) defends Wisconsin Badgers center Chris Vogt (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Wisconsin wasn’t expecting offense or post touches when Chris Vogt transferred from Cincinnati this past offseason. They were expecting something that nobody else on the roster offered defensively.

The Badgers got just that in the second half, as Vogt played 14 minutes and finished as a +22. He was the defensive anchor, stifling Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson on the interior with his size and rim protection.

There will be certain matchups where his defensive skill set is needed, and this turned out to be one of them.

