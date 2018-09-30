Three takeaways from Warriors' preseason opener vs. Timberwolves

BOX SCORE

OAKLAND -- Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wanted to his team to open the preseason playing smartly and crisply. He got his wish for much of the game, a 114-110 loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday at Oracle Arena.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 21 points, while Klay Thompson added 17 and Kevin Durant 16. None of the starters played much more than 20 minutes.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

The ball was hopping

Kerr sets a goal of 30 assists per game, a number the Warriors usually reach, with generally good results.

They had 24 assists in the first half on Saturday. Eleven different players made an appearance, and each one had at least one assist. Draymond Green had six, with Quinn Cook and Curry each adding three.

That's a major reason why the Warriors shot 56 percent (28-of-50) in the first half, wiping out an early nine-point deficit (19-10, 6:55 left in the first quarter) to take a 71-65 lead at the half.

The movement and rhythm tapered off in the second half, which is to be expected considering the mostly hodgepodge lineups employed by Kerr, who turned to the bench for the final 18 minutes.

The Warriors finished with 33 assists, on 44 field goals, with Green totaling a game-high eight. Cook had five, Curry four.

For contrast, the Timberwolves were credited with 15 assists on their 40 buckets.

Damian Jones' unexceptional night

The Warriors started Jones to get a look at how the third-year center would fit with All-Stars Curry, Durant, Green and Thompson.

Jones did not make a strong case for himself.

Though his effort was fairly consistent, he was not particularly efficient, often a beat late and occasionally lost on defense. The contrast between his minutes and those of Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney was noticeable, as they both appeared more rhythmic.

Jones, however, has played far fewer NBA minutes than Bell and Looney, but the Warriors are trying to decide if Jones can fit into their future plans.

The deep-end bench has work to do

The Warriors called timeout with 6:29 left in the third quarter, there held an 88-79 lead. They replaced Curry, Durant and Draymond Green with Kendrick Nunn and Jonas Jerebko and Cook.

With those three sharing the floor with Jacob Evans III and Looney, Minnesota immediately went on a binge, closing the quarter with a 15-4 run to take a 94-92 lead entering the fourth quarter.

What happened during that stretch? Well, a combination of things. The Warriors committed only one turnover but were outrebounded 13-4 and went 1-of-12 from the field, while the Timberwolves blazed away at a 6-of-10 clip.

To be fair, Minnesota stayed with its veterans slightly longer, and they accounted for 10 of the 15 points, with included a pair of triples by ex-Warrior Anthony Tolliver.