Three takeaways before THS starts State

May 7—The Tahlequah Tigers baseball team is just three games away from a State Title.

After a strong Regional showing, the Tigers still have a loss in their back pocket going into the weekend in the lose-and-you-'re-out tournament. After a strong season, the Tigers are looking to put the cherry on top with a strong outing in Shawnee.

Leadership

The Tigers' roster has a talented senior. Led by players like Brayden Northington, Tate Trammel, Eli Gibson and more, the Tigers have been one of the toughest teams to beat in 5A-4.

With five contributing players, the Tigers have one of the most talented seniors in the area.

"Our seniors have been absolutely crucial to our success this season," THS head coach Cody Pair said. "Their leadership and level of play on the field have been invaluable. Brayden's contributions at the plate and on the mound have been instrumental in our team's performance during the regional and throughout the season."

Getting hot

Nearly every coach talks about getting their players right during the crucial part of the season, and as it stands the Tigers have. After a strong showing in the Regional Tournament, THS is playing their best baseball of the season.

"We have had so many guys play so well the last 3 weeks," Pair said. "Brayden and the seniors have been great leaders and our younger guys have been so productive. It's truly been a team effort for the last 3 weeks."

Shut down

Recently the Tigers' pitching staff has been hard to touch. Currently, THS is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak in which six games, the Tigers gave up three or fewer runs. During that span, the Tigers had three games allowing one or fewer runs.

"Our pitching staff has made significant progress this season, continually improving on the mound and with mound presence," Pair said. "Our pitchers have shown great consistency and depth, I have always been told if you pitch it well you have a great chance to win and our guys have pitched it really well."

