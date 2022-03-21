Three takeaways from Texas’ season-ending loss to Purdue

The 2021-22 Texas basketball season ended at the hands of Purdue in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Boilermakers got to the free-throw line often and hit clutch shots down the stretch to take down the Horns 81-71.

The Longhorns displayed a high level of intensity and toughness but just fell short of pulling off the upset. Playing in a meaningful March Madness game was a nice refresher for a Texas program that had not been in that spot since 2014.

Chris Beard had nothing but proud remarks about his team in his postgame press conference.

Every season ends like this unless you win the final Monday night game. Just super proud of our guys. It’s not all the normal coaching clichés, but I mean it. These guys overcame a lot.

Texas accomplished a lot in Beard’s first season and Longhorn fans have lots of reasons for optimism going forward.

Here are three takeaways from Texas’ season-ending loss in the round of 32.

Texas had no answer for Purdue's frontcourt

Texas’ frontcourt was exposed by the Purdue duo of Trevion Williams and Zach Edey. The two put on a clinic in the post, combining for 33 points going 14-20 from the field. It felt like every time one of them missed a shot Purdue would get a foul call sending Williams or Edey to the line.

Marcus Carr was phenomenal

Marcus Carr had an up and down regular season but was no question the best player on the roster during the NCAA tournament. Carr averaged 19 points and eight assists per game in the tournament. He was arguably the most impressive player on the floor against Purdue.

Texas is heading in the right direction

Chris Beard came into the job and essentially built a roster from scratch in the offseason. The year had some ups and downs but Texas won 22 games and got a taste of winning in March Madness. Year No. 1 of the Chris Beard era in Austin should be considered a success.

