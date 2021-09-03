Three takeaways from the Storm's 85-75 victory over Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seattle Storm had three days off in between games and that seemed to help Seattle get back on track.

Thursday, despite a slow start for Seattle, the Storm came out on top against the New York Liberty in an 85-75 home victory.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s contest:

Storm get back on the winning track

Since the Olympic break, Seattle had gone 4-8 heading into Thursday’s contest against New York.

Closing out games had become an issue as of late, but the veteran team showed out in the final stretch against the Liberty. Seattle outscored New York 22-11 in the fourth quarter to secure their ninth home victory.

After being down by five at halftime, Seattle picked up the intensity in the second half. For the game, they shot 47.6 percent from the field and outrebounded the Liberty, 31-24.

Stewie has a big night

After the Storm struggled to find consistency on the offensive end over their last couple of games, that all changed Thursday night. Breanna Stewart found her rhythm late in the first quarter and never looked back.

Stewart finished with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting. She was 9-of-11 from the stripe, while she also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out five assists.

And it wasn’t just an offensive clinic from Stewart, she showed off her defensive impact in her 38 minutes of work. She notched two blocks and one steal on the night.

Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu thankful for Ducks fans showing out

With the game played at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington, Oregon Ducks fans made their way up North to support Ducks superstar Sabrina Ionescu.

The Liberty point guard is in her second season in the league. She is averaging 11.8 points in her young career while battling various injuries, and was thankful for the green and yellow support.

Omg!! So many duck fans came out to support in Seattle! Thank you thank you!! Sorry I couldn’t get to see everyone, I’ll be back in Eugene soon!

Much love always!!! Go Ducks!🙏🏼🐥 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) September 3, 2021

In the loss, Ionescu led New York with 20 points on an efficient 8-of-16 from the floor to go along with seven assists.

Ionescu and the Liberty now fall to 11-18 on the season, while the Storm improve to 19-10.

Next up for the Seattle, the Storm will host the Washington Mystics Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7:00p.m. PT.