Three takeaways from the Sooners' win over No. 12 Ole Miss

Nov. 9—It may be a new season and a new team, but Oklahoma's Skylar Vann hasn't lost her ability in the clutch.

The two-time Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year scored eight of the Sooners' 18 points in the fourth quarter to help secure a huge early-season win. The Sooners turned a five-point lead through three quarters into an 80-70 win over No. 12 Ole Miss on the road.

It was the program's first non-conference win over a ranked opponent since 2007.

The Sooners improve to 2-0 for the third-straight time under head coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday's win over Ole Miss:

1. Vann leading the way

After playing a valuable role coming off the bench the last two seasons, it's now Vann's turn to become a key starter for the Sooners.

In a big early-season matchup, she was just as important playing 26 minutes as a starter. She scored a game-high 24 points on 9-18 shooting and four rebounds.

The Rebels cut the lead to nine points with just under three minutes remaining and Vann went on to score five unanswered points including a three-point-play.

2. Freshman making a big impact

Freshman forward Sahara Williams has been playing big minutes for the Sooners early in the season and Thursday showed why.

She registered her first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Williams led all Sooners with 31 minutes on the night and did most of her damage after halftime.

She scored nine points in the final two quarters on four of six shooting and had seven rebounds.

Fellow freshman Payton Verhulst also started and played 23 minutes in the win with six points, five assists and four rebounds.

3. A marquee win

A lot is unknown about Baranczyk's team entering their first season following the departure of several key pieces last season.

Gaining top-15 win on the road during non-conference play should boost the Sooners' NCAA Tournament resume significantly. The Rebels were an NCAA Tournament team last season and made it all the way to the Sweet Sixteen before falling to Louisville.

The Sooners are now 4-0 under Baranczyk against SEC opponents.

