Three takeaways from Seattle Storm's back-to-back losses over the weekend

The 2021 WNBA regular season is in the home stretch.

And for many teams like the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx, they are playing some of their best basketball while putting up some stellar numbers in dominant performances.

With just three weeks left in the regular season, the playoff race is heating up!

With many teams jockeying for a better playoff seed, the Seattle Storm (18-10) have struggled since returning from the Olympic break.

Seattle is struggling to closeout games

The Storm are coming off back-to-back losses to the Chicago Sky over the weekend. In Friday’s 73-69 loss, Seattle scored just 14 points in the final period.

With the Storm having a hard time down the stretch of games, they now find themselves in the No. 3 seed in the WNBA standings and for now have lost their double-bye into the WNBA semifinals.

Seattle is also riding its first three-game losing streak of the season.

Storm looking fatigued?

Since the Olympic break, the Storm have gone 4-8 including Sunday’s 32-point loss to Chicago.

Sunday’s defeat is Seattle’s worst loss in franchise history.

With its big three of Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, and Jewell Loyd all playing in the Tokyo Olympics, could fatigue be setting in?

Or is it because Seattle has already clinched a playoff berth, along with the Aces and Sun, that the Storm are taking it easier and then will ramp it back up for the postseason?

The Storm have just four games left, with only one road contest remaining. Being back in Seattle should help the Storm rest up and be ready to finish out the season strong.

Jordan Canada is stepping up

Seattle's offensive production was inconsistent in its last two losses to the Sky, but it was backup point guard Jordin Canada who helped provide a boost off the bench. She was the second leading scorer in Sunday’s game behind Breanna Stewart’s 19 points.

Canada notched 17 points in 28 minutes of work.

With a season-high 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, @jordin_canada is your Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort Player of the Game! @aotwcasino x #TakeCover pic.twitter.com/p5r2RSoaoP — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 30, 2021

Next up for the Storm, Seattle will host the New York Liberty Thursday at 7:00p.m. PT.