Three takeaways from the Seattle Storm's 105-71 drubbing of the Washington Mystics originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It was a dominating performance by the Seattle Storm Tuesday night as they hosted the Washington Mystics.

After leading 45-28 midway through the second quarter, the Storm never looked back and cruised to a 105-71 victory over the Mystics to improve to 20-10 on the season.

But there was also a scary moment when Storm forward Breanna Stewart left the game with a foot injury.

Here are three quick takeaways from Tuesday’s win:

Breanna Stewart to undergo further evaluation

The 2020 WNBA Finals MVP has helped carry the Storm once again this year, but Tuesday night Breanna Stewart left the game midway through the third quarter with a left foot injury. Seattle held a 22-point lead when Stewart hobbled towards the bench after the Storm took a timeout for her to be evaluated.

She did not return to the game.

This season, Stewart is averaging 20.3 points and 9.6 rebounds and is once again a contender to win the MVP after taking home the honor in 2018. Stewie entered Tuesday’s contest tied for second in the league in scoring and third in rebounds per game.

Following the game, Storm coach Noelle Quinn told the media, "we're waiting to get further evaluation" on Stewart.

Seattle shot lights out from three

For the game, the Storm shot a whopping 60.9 percent from three after knocking down 14 of their 23 attempts.

Jewell Loyd notched 20 points and Sue Bird added 14 with Bird making all four of three-point attempts. Loyd went 3-of-5 from long distance.

The Storm put up biggest point victory with just two games remaining in regular season

The Storm 34-point victory was the largest of the season.

Seattle looked strong from start to finish as the Storm wind down the regular season and look to the playoffs. The veteran team is currently sitting in the third spot in the league’s standings following their second straight victory.

Seattle now has four days off before wrapping up its road schedule on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Sparks. The Storm will conclude the regular season next Friday at home against the Phoenix Mercury.