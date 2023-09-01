Three takeaways | Penalties, sacks doom Florida football in sloppy loss at No. 14 Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Not much went right for Florida football in its season opener at No. 14 Utah on Thursday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Gators (0-1) rallied late but lost 24-11 to the Utes before 53,444 and a national TV audience.

It was just UF's second loss in its last 32 season openers.

Florida surrendered a big play on its first defensive play, as Bryson Barnes connected with Money Parks on a 70-yard pass on a coverage breakdown to give the Utes a quick 7-0 lead. The Gators played uphill the rest of the night. Florida quarterback Graham Mertz went 31 for 44 for 333 yards in his UF debut, with 1 TD and 1 interception.

Center sidelined: Florida football center Kingsley Eguakun out tonight at No. 14 Utah. Here's who will start.

Fresh face in secondary: Florida football names surprise freshman starter on depth chart ahead of season opener

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

Mistakes doom Florida football offense in the red zone

Florida self-destructed inside the 20, as its first three trips inside the red zone netted just 3 points.

In the second quarter, Mertz was whistled for a delay of game penalty and right tackle Dameion George Jr. a false start penalty on 4th-and-1, forcing Florida to attempt a field goal it missed. Then, in the third quarter, the Gators had a first down conversion negated by an illegal formation penalty. Florida went for it on a 4th-and-3 from the Utah 16, but tight end Dante Zanders was stuffed for a one-yard loss on a shovel pass.

A not so special day for Florida Gators on special teams

After connecting on a 32-yard field goal attempt, kicker Adam Mihalek missed a 31-yard attempt that could have cut the lead to 7-6.

Then, with Florida trailing 7-3, the Gators forced a punt at midfield. But on the 4th-and-3 play, they were whistled for an inexcusable penalty when Jason Marshall and Eugene Wilson III, both wearing 3, were on the field at the same time on the punt return team. The gaffe gave Utah a first down and continued a 9-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 27-yard TD run from quarterback Nate Johnson, that put the Utes up 14-3.

Later in the second quarter, punter Jeremy Crawshaw shanked a 21-yard punt, which set up a short drive that ended with a 51-yard field goal by Utah kicker Cole Becker, extending the Utes' lead to 17-3.

UF football's new look offensive line fails to answer the bell

The Gators clearly missed All-American O'Cyrus Torrence (NFL Draft, Buffalo Bills), and missed center Kingsley Eguakun, who was out with a leg injury, as well.

Mertz was sacked five times, and Florida failed to open holes in the run game, as UF gained just 13 yards on 21 carries with four new starters on the offensive line. Last year, with Torrence opening holes at right guard, Florida averaged 5.5 yards per carry, which ranked sixth in the nation. Plus, Florida was whistled for numerous procedural penalties that stalled drives.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football suffers season opening loss at Utah Utes