Three takeaways from New Mexico State football's season opener

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State football team dropped its season opener on Saturday, losing 41-30 to a Massachusetts team that they beat on the road last year.

UMass snapped a 24-game road losing streak on Saturday, scoring touchdowns off of three Aggies turnovers as an experienced NM State offense sputtered in the first half and the team's inexperience showed on defense in the second half.

Here are three takeaways from the Aggies loss on Saturday:

Jerry Kill wants to establish team's offensive identity

Last year's NM State team relied on running the football and playing defense.

New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill's team has better wide receivers this year and are more athletic on defense, but the Aggies did not put it all together on Saturday.

"We have to say this is what we are going to hang our hat on and this is who we are going to be and we didn't do that tonight," Kill said. "If you look at Alabama, you know who they are. We have some guys. We have to figure out how to utilize everyone and get people where they need to be."

Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia attempted 26 passes on Saturday as the Aggies could not get the run game going and fell behind in the second half. He finished with 248 passing yards with two touchdown passes to Trent Hudson.

"We have to do more inside zone," Pavia said. "We knew that from last year and we have the same guys up front. We have to trust it more. We need to throw it more on first down. I feel like they knew it was coming. But at the same time, we have to execute every single play. We were out of the huddle slow. We just have to get things figured out."

Aggies running backs had 15 carries on Saturday with Monte Watkins gaining 95 yards on his two carries, including an 80-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that tied the game at 7-7.

"We have to lessen the turnovers and get our personnel that we need on the field at the times we needed them and make plays," Watkins said. "If everybody does their assignment, we make big plays."

NM State finished with 458 yards and proved capable of big plays and scoring points in the second half.

"I feel like we have good weapons outside and inside," Pavia said. "We didn't come out in the first half. We had 10 points and the first half and 20 in the second. We have to find an identity and roll from there. We have guys who can play and we have to get them the ball."

Defense still identifying roles

New Mexico State will be deeper on defense this season, but is it possible to play too many players?

The only games the Aggies defense allowed more than 40 points last year came in road games to Power 5 opponents Wisconsin and Missouri.

After allowing just 10 points in the first half, the Aggies gave up 35 points in the second half and couldn't get off the field in key situations.

Down three in the fourth quarter, UMass quarterback Taisun Phommachanh (10 for 17, 192 yards passing, 92 rushing yards) engineered a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a back-breaking 26-yard run on fourth and seven to the Aggies 5.

"We were playing man coverage and we didn't keep the quarterback," Kill said. "You see that in the NFL. It just opened up like the Red Sea."

Karon Lynch-Adams scored from 10 yards out two plays later for a 27-17 lead with 7:47 to play.

UMass rushed for 197 yards on 5.3 yards per carry.

"Whatever coaches call, we have to be able to make a play at the end of the day, we have to be able to read our keys, especially knowing that the QB run game was a big emphasis," Aggies defensive back Andre Seldon said.

"We want to be able to play as many people as we can because we know we have a lot of talent, but when it comes down to the end of the game like it was today, the best players have to be on the field."

Texas A&M transfer Eli Stowers will play a role in first season

Texas A&M transfer quarterback Eli Stowers was listed as the No. 1 backup on the depth chart, and he made an immediate impact on Saturday.

Stowers' first action came on a reverse action where he lined up as a wide receiver and took a handoff from Pavia and looked to throw downfield.

UMass had it covered, but Stowers used his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame to move the chains with a 12-yard run.

Stowers made his debut at quarterback on the Aggies' fifth possession after one interception and three punts.

Stowers never threw a pass but sparked an Aggies drive in the second quarter that resulted in an Ethan Albertson field goal to tie the game at 10-10 at halftime.

It's apparent that Stowers will see action throughout the season.

"We are going to utilize the talent we have got," Kill said. "Eli can run. It gives us a good change up and allows us to get a good athlete on the field. Certain guys have to touch the ball so many times every game and we have to identify who those guys are."

