Three takeaways from Maryland's 37-17 loss at No. 4 Ohio State

If Maryland football viewed Saturday’s game at No. 4 Ohio State as a test of coach Mike Locksley’s preseason assertion that the program is ready to challenge for a Big Ten championship, it appears the Terps will have to go back to the classroom.

Despite joining Michigan as the only Football Bowl Subdivision schools to defeat their first five opponents by at least 18 points, Maryland could not exert its dominance against a Buckeyes team that is a far cry from the Michigan States and Indianas within the conference.

After falling into a 10-0 hole, Ohio State outscored the Terps 37-7 the rest of the way to humble them, 37-17, before an announced 104,974 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The win marked the ninth in nine all-time meetings with Maryland for the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and improved their record to 33-0 against unranked opponents under coach Ryan Day.

The setback prevented the Terps (5-1, 2-1) from improving to 6-0 for the first time since 2001 and from extending their winning streak to eight, which began after a 43-30 loss to Ohio State on Nov. 19. Maryland fell to a top-five team for the 12th time in a row and hasn’t defeated such an opponent since Oct. 30, 2004, when that squad stunned No. 5 Florida State, 20-17.

Here are three observations from Saturday’s game.

Self-inflicted mistakes doomed Maryland

The Terps could argue much of the game’s momentum was one their side. But a pair of gaffes in the second quarter and one in the third proved significant and turned the tide in Ohio State’s direction.

On third-and-5 at the 19-yard line, redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw a pass to graduate student Tyrese Chambers’ left shoulder. That aim allowed graduate student safety Josh Proctor to jump the route, intercept Tagovailoa’s ball and return it 24 yards for the Buckeyes’ first touchdown of the game and trim a 10-0 deficit to three points midway through the second quarter.

With the score tied at 10, Maryland drove to Ohio State’s 18 with 12 seconds left before halftime and zero timeouts because Locksley had to burn the last timeout to avoid what would have been the offense’s second delay-of-game penalty of the period. The best options were to target a receiver beyond the first-down marker or in the end zone or throw the ball away to set up a field goal for redshirt sophomore kicker Jack Howes.

Instead, Tagovailoa checked down to redshirt sophomore running back Antwain Littleton II for a 4-yard gain, and the offense could not reset at the line of scrimmage to spike the ball. The clock ran out, and the score remained tied at halftime.

And after a Buckeyes touchdown tied the score at 17 midway through the third quarter, the offense seemed poised to cross midfield. But Tagovailoa didn’t see Lathan Ransom roaming deep, and the senior safety intercepted the ball at Ohio State’s 47 and returned it 15 yards to the Terps’ 38. Nine plays later, sophomore kicker Jayden Fielding’s 24-yard field goal gave the Buckeyes their first lead of the game, which they would not relinquish.

The offense hit the snooze button for much of the second half

When Maryland opened the third quarter with a nine-play, 75-yard drive capped by Tagovailoa’s 9-yard scramble into the end zone to take a 17-10 lead with 11:03 remaining, it appeared the team had rediscovered its rhythm.

That soon turned into a mirage as the offense suddenly went punchless for the rest of the game. The unit’s four possessions after Tagovailoa’s touchdown ended in Ransom’s interception, a punt, a turnover on downs and a punt for a total net gain of 26 yards. And Ohio State took advantage by amassing two touchdowns and one field goal after those wasted series by the Terps.

The offense had chances to put more points on the board in the first half, marching inside the Buckeyes’ 30 four times. Although two of those drives ended with a 15-yard touchdown catch by junior wide receiver Kaden Prather and a 21-yard field goal by Howes, the other two fizzled with a turnover on downs on a failed fourth-down attempt and Tagovailoa’s checkdown to Littleton.

With Ohio State’s defense shutting down the Terps’ ground game to 3.0 yards per rush, the offense had to rely on Tagovailoa to lead the way. And he finished with a season-low 196 passing yards and a season-worst two interceptions.

The bend-but-don’t-break defense wilted against McCord and Harrison

Through the first quarter, Ohio State junior quarterback Kyle McCord looked befuddled and out-of-place as Maryland shut down the Buckeyes’ run game and dared McCord to throw the ball.

Then McCord remembered he has a weapon named Marvin Harrison Jr.

By halftime, Harrison, a junior wide receiver who is widely regarded as a first-round choice in next April’s NFL draft, had 109 receiving yards on six catches. He added two receptions for 54 yards and a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Harrison seemed to ignite something in McCord, who completed 19 of 29 passes for 320 yards and touchdowns to Harrison and senior tight end Cade Stover. He was sacked three times, but did not turn the ball over once.

McCord was especially effective at the start of the fourth quarter. Facing second-and-33 from Ohio State’s own 34, he floated a perfect over-the-shoulder throw to Harrison to the Terps’ 29. Although a sideline interference penalty on Day pushed the ball back to the 44, McCord found Stover running free along the right sideline for the score that gave the Buckeyes a 27-17 advantage.

And to add injury to insult, junior safety Dante Trader Jr. pulled up with a left hamstring injury while trying to chase down Stover.