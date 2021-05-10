Three takeaways from the Lakers’ 123-110 win over Phoenix

There have been times throughout this season where Anthony Davis has looked timid, uninterested, and at times not fully healthy. Sunday night was the Davis that Laker fans saw in the NBA bubble, as aggressively set the tone from the opening tip.

After a fast first-quarter start, the Lakers kept their foot on the gas in a 123-110 win over Phoenix. Davis finished with a game-high and season-high 42 points and ended the night with an emphatic reverse jam off of a lob from Alex Caruso.

Anthony Davis with the REVERSE OOP to get to 42 PTS and finish off the @Lakers home win! pic.twitter.com/aVVqLcT8SX — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2021

With the win, Los Angeles stayed within one game of Portland as they try to get a top 6 seed and avoid the NBA play-in tournament.

Here are three takeaways from a game the Lakers had to have:

This is the Anthony Davis that can win the Lakers another ring

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

More important than any regular season win or loss is the health and confidence in that health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Davis looked healthy and then some on Sunday night. In the Laker home whites, the former number one overall pick took 27 shots that led to a season-high 42 points. He aggressively attacked the basket and didn't settle for pick-and-pop threes. As a result, Davis went to the line 17 times, making 15.

Alex Caruso excelled as a primary ball handler

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Missing LeBron James and Dennis Schroeder, the Lakers needed Caruso to step up in the point guard role. That is exactly what he did and then some on Sunday night. The Texas A&M product pushed the pace when necessary, found Davis for a number of good looks, and finished with 17 points and a team-high 8 assists.

Even with Chris Paul and Devin Booker at their best, the Suns may go only as far as Deandre Ayton takes them

Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

While Chris Paul and Devin Booker lead the way for the Suns, Deandre Ayton feels like the x-factor headed into playoff time. His inconsistency has been discussed all year, and last night Davis put him in the torture chamber. It was a timid, quiet 6 points for the former number one pick in 33 minutes. Without a consistent offensive and rebounding force on the block, the weight of carrying the Suns to the finals would likely be too much for Booker and Paul to bear.

