Three takeaways from KU basketball’s blowout loss at Iowa State: What went wrong

5
Shreyas Laddha
·4 min read
Charlie Neibergall/AP

Kansas coach Bill Self looked exasperated.

Self sat on his chair at Hilton Coliseum, clasped his hands over his head and stared at the court.

KU guard Kevin McCullar had just committed an offensive foul late in the second half of KU’s 68-53 loss to Iowa State. It was the Jayhawks’ 14th turnover of the night.

Self’s face was bright red with a mixture of emotions — a telling sign of the game Kansas had on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum.

Jaren Holmes scored 15 points and Osun Osunniyi added 13 as the No. 13 Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) blew out the No. 8 Jayhawks for their first win over KU since the 2019 Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The Jayhawks had not lost in Hilton since Jan. 5, 2019.

The loss ends KU’s (18-5. 6-4 Big 12) seven-game winning streak against Iowa State, including three-straight at Hilton.

In January, Kansas defeated the Cyclones 62-60 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Jalen Wilson scored 26 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the floor as the Jayhawks fell to fifth in the conference.

KU’s first half was one to forget. As usual, Kansas found itself down early (9-3) with 16:45 left in the first half. After KU kept it within striking distance, Iowa State went on a 7-0 run to close the half with a 33-21 lead.

In the second half, the Jayhawks cut the lead to five points (36-31) by the 16:03 mark and forced an Iowa State timeout. Out of the timeout, the Cyclones went on a 6-0 run to go up 11.

The game wouldn’t get any closer than that.

KU looks to get back on track against Texas on Monday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game…

Jalen Wilson carried the scoring load ... again

After the K-State game on Tuesday, Wilson talked about how he doesn’t need to score his career-high of 38 points to win every game.

Against Iowa State, that wasn’t quite the case. Wilson was forced to carry the load for KU’s offense from the onset.

In the first half, the forward scored 12 of Kansas’ 21 points on 4-for-11 shooting from the floor. The rest of the team combined for nine points on 4-for-14 (28.6%) shooting. In fact, the Jayhawks’ second-highest scorer was KJ Adams, with four points.

The Cyclones’ high-pressure defense caused 11 first-half turnovers, which led to hesitation from KU in passing the ball.

On several occasions, the shot clock would tick down; as it got close to expiration, Wilson would have to throw up a difficult shot.

Whenever KU’s secondary scorers in Gradey Dick and KJ Adams are cold, it puts a tremendous amount of pressure on Wilson to score.

Kansas is at its best when the scoring load is relatively balanced.

Turnover galore for Kansas

When these two teams last played in January, KU had 16 turnovers.

It was even worse on Saturday. Kansas finished with 20 turnovers compared to Iowa State’s 10.

The Cyclones had 19 points off turnovers while KU only had eight.

When the game was relatively close late in the first half, Iowa State’s high-pressure defense upped the ante. At one point, KU committed four straight turnovers before scoring a basket.

The turnovers also led to a big advantage in shot attempts for ISU. Iowa State shot 28-for-61 (45.9%) from the floor while KU shot 17-for-44 (38.6%), a difference of 17 field goal attempts.

KU’s struggles to defend the paint

Typically, Adams and the rotation of bigs Self uses (Ernest Udeh Jr. and Zach Clemence) have held their own on the defense.

On Saturday, Iowa State picked apart KU’s interior defense with smart passes and pick-and-rolls that forced Kansas defenders to over-help.

The Cyclones also played with more physicality and toughness. ISU’s bigs scored multiple points in the paint by using their strength to back down KU defenders and score in the post.

Iowa State finished with 36 paint points while KU had 16. Udeh, off the bench, scored only one point with two rebounds in seven minutes. He committed two fouls and had two turnovers.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Self addresses health of Kevin McCullar Jr., Bobby Pettiford Jr. ahead of KU vs. ISU

    Will Kevin McCullar Jr. and Bobby Pettiford Jr. be able to play Saturday against Iowa State? Kansas’ head coach addressed that and more, Thursday.

  • How does Kansas limit turnovers vs. Iowa State’s defense? Opponent breakdown

    KC Star reporter Shreyas Laddha breaks down the matchup between KU basketball and Iowa State, set for an 11 a.m. tip on Saturday.

  • Iowa State women's basketball team must continue on undefeated success at Hilton Coliseum

    The Iowa State women are 10-0 at Hilton Coliseum this season. Here's why that success must continue into Saturday’s showdown with Baylor

  • Horns seek revenge against talented Kansas State Wildcats team on the road

    The last time Texas played Kansas State, the Wildcats strutted onto Texas' home floor and beat them soundly, putting on an offensive clinic and winning 116-103 behind a game-leading 36 points from star guard Markquis Nowell (17.1 points, 8.0 assists; second in the NCAA in assists per game). Along with him, Kansas State also stars Florida transfer forward Keyontae Johnson (18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds), part of a one-two punch of a pair of the best players in the Big XII. Texas has a more balanced team than KSU does, but KSU has elite, elite talent at the very top of its roster in these two complete stars.

  • Kansas Jayhawks Q&A: Football’s 2023 recruiting class, KU hoops bench bigs and KJ Adams

    This week’s KU basketball Q&A tackles KU football’s 2023 class ... including what would it take for a potential in-state five-star recruit to commit to Kansas.

  • Wine & Dine: Memphis food and drink events to mark on your calendar for February

    From a Lunar New Year Bar Crawl to Soup Sunday, here are some Memphis-area food and drink events to attend in February.

  • Women prosecutors who fled the Taliban find asylum in Spain

    STORY: “My name is Obaida Sharar. I'm a woman from Afghanistan. Before Taliban took the power I was a prosecutor."Obaida Sharar once specialized in gender violence.Her work - and the work of her female peers - was dangerous in Afghanistan.She's one of 19 female prosecutors who have found asylum in Spain after the Taliban's return to power.But she and many others say they feel abandoned by Western governments and international organizations."This is very painful for us. We worked for humanity. We worked for the rule of law, we worked for justice. But because of our work, because of our duty, because we work for humanity, now we are the guilty. Now we have to flee from our country, now we have to stay at home doing nothing, we have to cover our faces, wear burka or something else, because we are women."Women's rights in Afghanistan were abruptly curtailed in 2021 with the arrival of the Taliban.It has since banned most female aid workers - and stopped women and girls from attending high school and university.Female judges and prosecutors were threatened -and became the target of revenge attacks as they tried and convicted men accused of gender crimes, including rape and murder.This prosecutor only gave the initials S.M. out of fear for her safety.“I was the only female prosecutor in the province, where people are Pashtun, I had received threats from Taliban members and the criminals who I had sent to prison, also from their families and warnings from my own family. Even my husband received threat calls, and calls from his family who tried to convince him to stop me because I was not a good example for their wives. Their wives will learn the way to fight for their rights and may put them in prison. My husband was an open-minded person."S.M. and Sharar were part of a group of 32 women judges and prosecutors that left Afghanistan - only to be stuck in Pakistan for a year, trying to find asylum. Monika Frackowiak is a Polish judge who advocated for them.“They are so brave because, to become a prosecutor in Afghanistan, that was so difficult for them and to become a lawyer and an activist, they had to fight sometimes with members of their families, with colleagues, with the culture. And the terrible thing is that they were fighting for civilization in Afghanistan and now they seem to be forgotten, so this is really, really terrible.”Ignacio Rodriguez says the women had been held up as symbols of democratic success... only to be discarded.He works for a non-governmental organization that defends prosecuted lawyers.“The international community has manipulated the integration of women in the judicial system. They have presented it as their accomplishment, but when the Taliban have regained power, these women have been abandoned.”The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees told Reuters it was not in a position to comment on specific cases.And though she now feels safe with her asylum in Spain...Sharar says she can't enjoy her new life knowing women back home are still suffering.“I am free. Here I'm safe. I can go anywhere. I can wear any kind of dress that I want. I can do anything I want, but there are lots of women living in Afghanistan and they are sentenced to be inside their houses, inside the walls and this is not still, I cannot enjoy for my life because the women in my country they are not free. They cannot do anything.”

  • Casinos in Dallas-Fort Worth? Texas lawmakers will consider expanded gambling

    Voters would ultimately decide.

  • Living cheap in Broward. Find out which towns have lowest monthly home rents

    Lauderdale Lakes reports cheapest median rent monthly rent of $1,680.

  • Could Your Social Security Benefits be Reduced Because of an Untaxed Pension?

    Pensions used to be fairly standard for private-sector workers in the United States, but that was long ago. Only one-quarter of civilian workers were offered a traditional pension plan as recently as...

  • Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, 2K team for court dedication at Chicanos Por La Causa

    Devin Booker interacted with young fans while help;ing to dedicate a new basketball court at Chicanos Por La Causa in Phoenix on Tuesday.

  • Extremist Israeli group halts fund-raising effort in US

    An Israeli group that assists Jewish prisoners convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes has halted its fund-raising efforts through a U.S.-based Jewish charity following an investigation by The Associated Press and the Israeli nonprofit news organization Shomrim. The fund-raising through the Lakewood, New Jersey-based World of Tzedaka had allowed American donors to make tax-exempt contributions to the hard-line Israeli group, and suggested that Israel’s far right was making new inroads into the U.S. World of Tzedaka confirmed that it was no longer working with Shlom Asiraich, while a fund-raising link on the Israeli group’s website that connected donors to the American nonprofit has stopped working.

  • Did Chiefs’ Mahomes try to sell late-hit penalty vs. Bengals? Here’s what he said

    Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”

  • Idaho Republican lawmakers want to neuter office that evaluates state government | Opinion

    North Carolina did this two years ago. How did it go? “The thing has disappeared,” says the former director there.

  • KU basketball vs. Iowa State recap: Jayhawks lose 68-53 in Big 12 Conference game

    Kansas basketball is going for a regular season sweep of Iowa State on Saturday. Follow along for updates from this Big 12 Conference game.

  • Kentucky vs Florida basketball game: How to watch, livestream and follow live updates

    The Wildcats are seeking their fifth straight SEC win with the Florida Gators coming to town.

  • How Dennis Gates filled Mizzou Arena with a relentless standard, beyond the wins

    After several years of half-empty, lethargic showings from the team and its fans, the revival of Tiger basketball is a welcome change in Columbia.

  • New details released in deadly shooting of Selma police officer

    Authorities are releasing more information about fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. and the man accused of killing him earlier this week.

  • Op-Ed: Watering down AP African American studies preserves the myth that racism exists solely in the past

    Removing present-day topics and focusing on history while marketing the course as comprehensive perpetuates the myth that anti-Black racism exists solely in the past.

  • Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl not happy with his shooting at Ohio State but comforted knowing he is getting healthier

    Tyler Wahl wasn't satisfied with his shooting performance of 2 of 10 in Wisconsin's victory over Ohio State, post-injury challenges continue.